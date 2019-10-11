Punjab: Spreading dark cloud over holy event, perennial problem of paddy farm fires

As Punjab prepares to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh master, the perennial problem of paddy stubble has come up us a big headache for the state government, which is is expecting a huge inflow of pilgrims and tourists, both domestic and international, beginning this month.

The harvesting of paddy has picked pace and already about 200 fires have been recorded. It is being feared that the state would turn into a gas chamber during the 550th anniversary celebrations. The government is organising a mega function in Sultanpur Lodhi on the Gurpurab on November 12 and has invited President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides chief ministers of other states and religious heads such Pope Francis, the Dalai Lama, and Puri Shankaracharya to attend the event.

Besides, NRIs and devotees from across the world are expected to participate in the function. Also, on the occasion of opening of Kartarpur corridor on November 9, a number of pilgrims are expected to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through Punjab’s Dera Baba Nanak. If farmers set the paddy stubble on fire, as they had been doing in the past, the ensuing pollution would leave a bad impression of the state, feel government functionaries.

To check the menace, the state has launched a massive campaign to sensitise the farmers asking them to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak who had taught, “pawan guru pani pita mata dharat mahatt (air is the Guru, water the father and the earth is our great mother)”\.

“We have made it a campaign. Posters of Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh urging farmers with folded hands not to resort to stubble burning have been put up across state. We have asked the employees of the government to advise the farmers to follow the message of the Guru and save the environment. Otherwise, we would look very bad in front of the world if we poison the air on Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary,” said Kahan Singh Pannu, secretary, agriculture, Punjab.

Navtej Singh Cheema, Congress MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi told The Indian Express that his supporters and party leaders in his area have decided to go with folded hands to all the farmers. “We will make it a campaign for years to come,” Cheema said.

Experts meanwhile said that while the fires have started early this time as paddy sowing was advanced by a week, the worst case scenario would be in October end with Diwali, falling on October 27, worsening the situation. The temperatures would also drop at that time creating a blanket of haze.

Pannu said their efforts were already on, “We have roped in the panchayats, requested the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to appeal to the farmers, and have put a number of villagers on duty to discourage othere by taking the message of Guru Nanak to them.”

He added they have started the process of releasing subsidy for machines such as happy seeder, zero tillers, and mulchers and were in the process of distributing 25,000 machines this year. “All this should actually work,” he said.

He said that Chief Secretary Karan Avatar Singh earlier this week deputed 22 senior IAS officers for effective coordination and monitoring of the activities related to curbing the stubble burning in open fields in all the districts. Each official has been assigned a district.

Govt staff setting fire to farms to face action

The state government has also asked its employees, teachers, and staff of boards and corporations engaged in paddy cultivation, not to burn the crop residue, failing which disciplinary action would be taken against them.

Pannu said that the employees have been told to bring the matter to the notice of concerned authorities, in case there is any burning of crop residue. The state government has also directed the district police chiefs and other police officers to impress upon farmers not to burn paddy residue. Likewise, all revenue patwaris have been directed to mark red entry in the girdawari of agriculture lands, where this malpractice will take place.