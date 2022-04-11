Punjab: Sports editors dissect cricket over a span of 40 years at Shoolini Litfest

The second edition of the three-day Shoolini Litfest concluded on Sunday. On the last day, renowned sports journalists, Pradeep Magazine and Sandeep Dwivedi, delved deep into cricket and sports journalism, spread over a period of 40 years. They shared insights into the game and answered a volley of questions from the audience.

Magazine, who was the first to point out match fixing in the cricket world, spoke about his latest book “Not Just Cricket: A Reporter’s Journey through Modern India”. Senior journalist and Director, School of Journalism and New Media, Shoolini University, Vipin Pubby, moderated the session titled Sportifying Literature.

The Indian Express’ Sports Editor, Sandeep Dwivedi, discussed the difficulties that a sports writer encounters, ranging from being objective about the athlete they respect to working quickly.

Spin-the-Tale, a short-storytelling competition open to public and students, was the opening session.

The competition was won by Apoorva Mamgain of DAV College in Chandigarh. The competition’s consolation award went to Aviral Aswan of DAV College, Chandigarh, Ranjit Kumar of Shoolini University, and Vidushi Gupta of Panjab University.

“Kavya Ras,” a session on Hindi poetry with panelists Prasoon Prasad, Vibha Ray, and Roshan Sharma, covered a wide range of topics within Hindi poetry.

The final day’s sessions comprised Muskesh Williams, Ed Levinson, and Jari Jetsonen’s ‘A photograph tells a thousand words’, Howard Wolf and Christopher Helvey’s Writing: Experience and Imagination, and Jaishree Sethi’s play , ‘Woh Afsaana’. Shafqat Amanat Ali’s session ‘Poets whom I have sung’ brought the festival to a conclusion. The festival was organised with the goal of enthralling students and instilling in them the habit of reading through a variety of poetry and theatre acts.