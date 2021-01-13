Three from Punjab sports dept booked for buying kits worth Rs 43L without informing senior officials

The permission was to be taken from the Punjab Education Minister, who was also the Chairman of Punjab School Physical Education Development Fund.

Three employees of the Punjab Sports department, who purchased sports kits worth Rs Rs 43,15,854 for students without the permission of the authorised committee, were booked by the Mohali police on Tuesday. The case was registered after the DSP (City-2) carried out an inquiry in the matter.

The three people booked by the police were identified as Deputy Director of Sports Department Dharam Singh (Retired), Rupinder Singh posted as lecturer at Government Senior Secondary School at Kirtowal in Tarn Taran district and clerk Harjinder Singh.

The accused have been booked under sections 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Phase VIII police station on the complaint of Deputy Director of Sports department of Punjab.

The complainant told the police that every year the Sports department purchases sports kits for students of government schools but for the 2017-2018 session the accused had purchased kits worth Rs 43,15,854, without taking the approval of the competent authority.

The permission was to be taken from the Punjab Education Minister, who was also the Chairman of Punjab School Physical Education Development Fund.

Sources in the Sports department said that the approval of the committee was needed to purchase the kits, but the accused had ignored their senior officials and went ahead with the purchase.

“The matter came into the notice of the senior officials of the department following which a complaint was lodged with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and an inquiry was marked to DySP (city-2),” an official said.

The accused have not been arrested yet. A police officer said, on condition of anonymity, that it could be a bigger scam.