Punjab spent Rs 32.86 cr to send migrant workers home during Covid-19: Minister

The Punjab government spent Rs 32.86 crore from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to send as many as 6,15,789 migrant workers back to their homes during Covid-19, a written reply by Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Gurpreet Kangar on the last day of budget session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha read on Wednesday.

The reply was in response to a question by Akali legislator Pawan Kumar Tinu who sought to know the details of the number of migrant labourers sent back home during the pandemic and expenditure incurred in the exercise.

As per the district-wise details given by Kangar, the total amount of Rs 32.86 crore was spent between April 15, 2020, and February 19, 2021. Among the districts, maximum labourers (2,86,280) were sent back to their homes from industrial hub Ludhiana by spending Rs 16.32 crore in a month alone from May 6, 2020, to June 6, 2020, followed by Jalandhar (98,436) by spending Rs 5.58 crore and Amritsar (50,169) by spending Rs 3.3 crore.

Varsity dedicated to Sikh guru

During the question hour, Akali MLA Bikram Singh Majithia and AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhawan cornered the government over delay in setting up Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur State University of Law while participating in the debate over a question by Congress MLA from Patti Harminder Singh Gill who sought to know when the foundation stone of the university was likely to be laid and when approximately classes are going to start.