Punjab: Speeding car hits 3 vehicles at red light, injures 6

A speeding four-wheeler injured about six people after it hit an auto, a scooter and a car at Kiran Cinema light point, Sector 22 on Thursday. Police have challaned the car driver, Deepak Kumar, for dangerous driving and recommended suspension of his driving licence. The incident took place around 1 pm.

People who were in the auto and on the scooter were rushed to GMSH-16. They sustained minor injuries and were discharged after preliminary treatment. Later, a compromise was struck between all the parties and the car driver, Deepak Kumar.

Sources said the three vehicles were stationary at a red light Deepak’s white colour Swift came at a high speed and hit the rear of the auto and the scooter. The force of the impact caused the auto to hit the car waiting in front of it.

Sources said Deepak Kumar, a shopkeeper in Sector 22, came out of his car and apologised to all who were injured. A call was made to the police control room and then police rushed to the spot. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at the Kiran Cinema light point.

“Deepak Kumar was brought to Sector 22 police post and his driving licence was taken. Other people did not file complaints against him. Police challaned Deepak Kumar for dangerous driving and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 and impounded his car. His driving license will be suspended for the time being. We recommend the suspension”, a police officer said. A Daily Diary Report (DDR) of the incident was lodged at Sector 22 police post.