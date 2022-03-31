Punjab may summon special Assembly session to reiterate claim on Chandigarh

The Punjab government is mulling a special Vidhan Sabha session Friday to reiterate the state’s claim on Chandigarh. The move comes days after Union Minister Amit Shah’s recent announcement that the Central service rules will apply to employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh from March 28.

A final decision on the special session will be taken in the Cabinet meeting scheduled at 4 pm Thursday.

Till now, the employees of the Chandigarh administration have been governed by the Punjab service rules but with the Union Cabinet clearing the decision and subsequently issuing a notification to this effect, Chandigarh employees will now come under the Central civil services rules.

Among the major benefits will be enhancement of the retirement age from the current 58 years to 60 years and women employees will get two years of maternity leave instead of one.

Punjab has, however, not taken the development kindly. It has been staking claim on Chandigarh as its capital ever since the reorganisation of the state.

Slamming the Centre’s decision, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had tweeted, “Central Govt has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. Punjab will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh.”

Shah’s announcement also evoked sharp reactions from the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal leaders. Many said Shah’s move is yet another blow to Punjab’s rights after the tweaking of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Rules for appointments.