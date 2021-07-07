Punjab: Snatching accused belonged to radical group, 2 cases solved

The complainant in the carjacking case, Vijay Sharma, a businessman, was returning home in his Toyota Etios car from Ziarkpur.

The snatchers who had carried out two armed robberies were members of a radical group who wanted to carry out targeted killings. The Khanna police arrested three persons on Tuesday and claimed to bust the module.

With the arrest of three accused identified as Gaurav Jain, Jaspreet Singh alias Noopi and Jaswinder Singh, two cases registered in the district this month were solved. One case was related to a carjacking near Chatt Light Point at Zirakpur and the other at a filling station at Sohara village on July 4.

The complainant in the carjacking case, Vijay Sharma, a businessman, was returning home in his Toyota Etios car from Ziarkpur. When he reached the slip road near Chatt Light Point, he stopped his vehicle to answer nature’s call. The culprits asked the car driver to come out of the vehicle by pointing a pistol at him and also made off with Rs 25,000 in cash from the complainant.

The Zirakpur police registered a case under sections 379-B (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Zirakpur police station.

The police officials said that after carjacking, the accused had changed the registration of the car with a taxi number to avoid identification.

After this case, two more snatchings had happened in the district: a robbery at a filling station and the other involving a pick-up van driver.

“The culprits were trying to dodge the police. We are investigating the snatching incident at IISER light point in Mohali as a Toyota cab was involved in it,” a senior officer of Khanna police said.

The Khanna police also claimed that the accused were members of radical group Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) based in Germany.