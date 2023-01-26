scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Punjab farmers union kick off marches, tractor rallies; Jind Mahapanchayat later today

On the occasion of Republic day, a mahapanchayat is being convened in Haryana's Jind, where farmers are planning to raise three key demands -- to quash all FIRs lodged during the farmer agitation against the now-repealed farm laws; to book Union Minister Ajay Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case; to implement crop insurance scheme.

Groups of farmers set off on foot early on Thursday morning from districts across the state, including Barnala and Bathinda. (Express Photo)
The Samyukt Kisan Mocha (SKM) on Thursday kicked off foot marches and tractor rallies in 20 states to pay tribute to the farmers who died during the violent protests against the Centre’s three farm laws, which have since been repealed.

On the occasion of Republic Day, a mahapanchayat is being convened in Haryana’s Jind, where farmers are planning to raise three key demands — to quash all FIRs lodged against farmers during the agitation; to book Union Minister Ajay Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case; and to implement a crop insurance scheme. Groups of farmers set off on foot early on Thursday morning from districts across the state, including Barnala and Bathinda.

In the run-up to the Republic Day mahapanchayat event, meetings were held in over 2,500 villages in Punjab to mobilise farmers. As many as 32 farmer unions of Punjab under the banner of SKM will go to Jind.

“On the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers all over the county will mobilise again on January 26 to observe Republic Day and hold tractor rallies, foot marches and conventions after hoisting the national flag,” it said in a statement.

Buta Singh Burjgill, president of BKU Dakaunda, earlier told The Indian Express that the Centre had failed to follow through on the promises it had made after the 2020-21 farmers protests. “

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 10:32 IST
