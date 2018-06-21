Punjab: Six years after brother took his own life, Mansa farmer commits suicide

Pardeep’s father, Karnail Singh, had died about ten years ago after a heart attack and his mother, Ranjit Kaur, is now the lone person left at home. Family’s all three daughters are married. (Representational Image) Pardeep’s father, Karnail Singh, had died about ten years ago after a heart attack and his mother, Ranjit Kaur, is now the lone person left at home. Family’s all three daughters are married. (Representational Image)

TWENTY-SEVEN-year-old Pardeep Singh of village Nangal Kalan in Mansa district allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide tablets. It is the second suicide in his family. Six years back, his elder brother Gursewak Singh had committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.

His father, Karnail Singh, had died about ten years ago after a heart attack and his mother, Ranjit Kaur, is now the lone person left at home. Family’s all three daughters are married.

Mohinder Singh, a villager and also member of Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda), said, ”When Gursewak had died, he was 24 years old and the family had five acres of land out of which two acres had been sold off. Loan on family at that time was Rs 1.5 lakh. However, now the pending loan has increased to Rs 4.5 lakhs while about 2.5 acres of land is mortgaged with the bank. The family thus has no source of income after death of Pardeep.”

Pardeep was an active member of the village’s sports club. On Monday, he was rushed to a Mansa private hospial and then to Ludhiana’s DMCH after he consumed pesticide tablets. He died Tuesday night.

Mohinder Singh added,”Government should give the family necessary compensation apart from waiving off all loans as Ranjit Kaur all alone cannot repay the loans, rather it will be difficult for her to lead her own life.”

Balwinder Singh, another villager, said,”The case should be an eye opener for the government and all political parties. Family should be provided immediate relief after the second suicide in this family.”

Meanwhile, postmortem of Pardeep Singh was done at Mansa civil hospital and body was cremated in the evening.

