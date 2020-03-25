Punjab: Six new cases in Doaba, bulk sampling drive in 20 villages

Punjab government has also conducted bulk sampling in nearly 20 villages where people came in contact with the state’s first coronavirus victim — a 70-year-old man from Pathlava village of Nawanshahr’s Banga Subdivision who had died on March 18. (PTI/Representational Image) Punjab government has also conducted bulk sampling in nearly 20 villages where people came in contact with the state’s first coronavirus victim — a 70-year-old man from Pathlava village of Nawanshahr’s Banga Subdivision who had died on March 18. (PTI/Representational Image)

With six new positive cases reported from Jalandhar and Nawahshar districts on Tuesday, the state’s count of coronavirus infected cases has reached 29 with Nawanshahr among the most affected district where 18 positive cases have been reported so far, including one death. Out of 29 cases, 21 cases were the contacts of the 70-year-old deceased man, who died of coronavirus on March 18 in Pathlava village of Banga subdivision of Nawanshahr district.

Six persons, who tested positive on Tuesday, included three grandchildren of the deceased and three relatives from Jalandhar’s Virk village. They were the close relatives of the deceased, who had visited them recently when he had come to get his check-up done in a private hospital in Phagwara.

SSP, Jalandhar (Rural), Navjot Singh Mahal, said that they have sealed the village Virk and also put the SHO and his three gunmen, who was accompanying Jalandhar’s three positive cases to hospital, under home quarantine.

Bulk sampling drive

Punjab government has also conducted bulk sampling in nearly 20 villages where people came in contact with the state’s first coronavirus victim — a 70-year-old man from Pathlava village of Nawanshahr’s Banga Subdivision who had died on March 18.

Nearly 500 persons had been identified who had directly come in the contact of the deceased. A list of 209 persons is ready with the health department for sampling in the first round. The sampling drive begins Wednesday.

So far, 11 people who came in contact with the 70-year-old have tested positive.

“We need to do bulk sampling in nearly 20 villages of Nawanshahr and some Hoshiarpur district villages because the man has contacts in all these villages,” said a senior Health officer, adding that first the samples of his contacts and then the samples of infected persons’ contacts will be taken.

The deceased was a ‘Pathi and Raagi’ (who gave religious discourses and sang shabads) at the village Gurudwara and he also used to represent Sant Kanhaiya’s Dera, a revered place among the villagers, located in the premises of the gurdwara only.

Tracing first victim’s footsteps

The man had returned from Germany via Italy on March 7 along with two other companions, who are also among those infected now. He was part of several religious programmes there.

According to close family sources and the villagers, a day after his return from Italy, he went to Hola Mohalla on March 8 in Anandpur Sahib along with 34 more persons which included his family members, followers and fellow ‘Raagis’.

At Anandpur Sahib, he met a large number of local followers and also stayed at the place of one of his followers.

He returned from there on March 12, said a health official, adding that on March 13 he went to village gurdwara and met several people of the village and surrounding villages. On March 14, he met around hundreds of his followers at the gurdwara.

On March 15, he went to the place of the brother of village Sarpanch’s, who is also among infected, to pay obeisance at ‘Akhand Paath’ which was performed on the occasion of ‘housewarming’ of his house. A large number of people were invited to the place.

On March 16, he developed health complications including pain in chest and was taken to a private hospital in Phagwara were his relatives, who also tested positive on Tuesday, met him and from there he was referred to Patel Hospital, Jalandhar where he was admitted for one day on March 16. On March 17, he was referred to Civil Hospital, Jalandhar on the doubt of coronavirus infection. In Jalandhar Civil Hospital, the staff did not take his sample and asked his family members to take him to government hospital nearest to his village in Banga. On March 18 early morning, he was taken to Banga Government Health Centre where he died in the morning due to heart attack. Following his death, his sample was taken which was tested positive.

The persons who got infected by him included 14 of his family members, three close relatives, two companions, the village Sarpanch and an acquaintance.

Deputy Commissioner, Nawanshahr, Vinay Bublani, said that they are identifying each and every contact of the deceased man and will start sampling tomorrow. He said that apart from this the list of contacts of infected patients is also being prepared.

Already 17 patients are under treatment in Civil Hospital, Nawanshahr, which has witnessed 62 per cent cases in the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.