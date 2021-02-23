Punjab: Siswan to be developed as prime tourist destination, says CM Capt Amarinder

Situated on the foothills of the Shiwaliks, Siswan has dense forests, pristine water and rich biodiversity, making it a perfect destination for nature lovers. (Express File)

To promote Siswan as a prime and preferred eco-tourism destination, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said that Siswan will be developed as a tourist destination. He also released a logo of Siswan Community Reserve.

The CM said that Siswan is to be developed as a world-class tourist destination. Keeping in mind the immense tourism potential of the area, various initiatives have been taken up in the area.

Primarily, the visitor amenities like nature interpretation centre, thematic gates and signage, food court, washroom facilities, nature trails and jungle safari would be provided. The conservation issues like introduction of spotted deer, wild hares and other species which once thrived in the area but have reduced in numbers through the years, are also being addressed.

The Chief Minister said that the development of tourist-friendly infrastructure and amenities coupled with promotional activities will lead to an increase in footfall which will subsequently benefit the local community by way of additional job creation and various income-generating activities.

Situated on the foothills of the Shiwaliks, Siswan has dense forests, pristine water and rich biodiversity, making it a perfect destination for nature lovers. The area has a rich history, with fossil records indicating the presence of the Soanian civilisation.

The area also falls in the old trade route connecting India with the middle Asian countries and Eastern Europe.