In Punjab, SAD, AAP smell ‘deep-rooted conspiracy’

Political parties in Punjab Friday condemned the Singhu border lynching while alleging a “deep rooted conspiracy” and demanding a thorough probe into the incident.

Strongly condemning the “entire sequence of events at Singhu border this morning”, Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal demanded “a fair and impartial probe into all angles of the heinous crime, including the brutal murder and allegations of sacrilege of the holy Sikh scripture”.

In a written statement, Badal said, “There is no place in a civilised society either for heinous acts of sacrilege of holy scriptures or for barbaric violence. Allegations that the entire sequence of events is a part of a deep-rooted conspiracy to sabotage the long, peaceful and democratic struggle of the farmers against the three black laws also needs thorough, fair and impartial probe.”

SAD Kisan Wing general secretary Gurpartap Singh Wadala said on phone, “It is very unfortunate and tragic. This whole incident against humanity should be investigated properly and thoroughly. It must be condemned in the strongest words. But the place and timing of the incidents has raised many eyebrows. The police administration and SKM must try and bring the facts before the public.”

Wadala added, “If he (the man who was lynched) had committed any religious sin he should have been dealt with as per law. He should have been exposed. The whole community and society would have demanded exemplary action against him. Blasphemy of any religion is to be criticized in strongest words, but to lynch and cut limbs goes against ethos of human spirit. There is democratic set up and we have the laws and system to deal with such crimes.”

Akali Dal MP in Rajya Sabha, Balwinder Singh Bhunder, said, “No one should take law into their hands and sacrilege should be thoroughly investigated.”

SAD’s Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral termed the lynching as “absolutely deplorable” and said: “There is no place for violence, whatever the provocation.”

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and AAP legislator from Dirba, Harpal Singh Cheema, said, “I condemn it. No one should be allowed to take law into their own hands. It is a very unfortunate and condemnable act. He should have been handed over to the police. If someone does any wrongful act, there are laws and the Constitution.”

Cheema added, “It could be a big conspiracy to torpedo farm struggle.”

AAP MLA from Kotkapura, Kultar Singh Sandhawan, termed “sacrilege” as part of “a conspiracy”. He added, “Nihangs have their own system. They took this kind of extreme step because our system is failing to deliver justice.” Pointing to incidents of Bargari and Behbal Kalan where guilty are yet to be brought to the book, Sandhawan said: “Our system has to ensure that the Constitution and law is implemented so that people continue to have faith in the Constitution and legal system.

The incidents of desecration of Gita, Quran and Guru Granth Sahib point to government’s failure and when government is a failure, such incidents can happen in society. The buck stops at the government’s door, else more such incidents can happen.”

Sandhawan said it was for the “enforcement agencies to narrate all the sequence which led to this incident.”

Meanwhile, United Sikhs India Director Gurpreet Singh also condemned the lynching.

“This is not how Sikhs behave. You cannot take law into your hands. We strongly condemn it,” he said.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also tweeted on the incident, saying, “What a sad and condemnable turn of events, fight for justice cannot become means to violence and deaths. This is shameful and the guilty need to be punished. Shameful.”

Former diplomat K C Singh also condemned the “gruesome murder” at Singhu and asserted that no crime justifies acts one associates with ISIS/Al Qaeda or vigilantism in Pakistan.