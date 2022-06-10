scorecardresearch
HC rejects ex-MLA Simarjeet Bains’ plea to quash order declaring him ‘proclaimed offender’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court also dismissed the anticipatory bail plea by the Lok Insaf Party chief.

Written by Jagpreet Singh Sandhu | Chandigarh |
June 10, 2022 12:00:01 pm
The bench of Justice Lisa Gill also dismissed the anticipatory bail plea by Simarjeet Singh Bains. (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday dismissed the plea of former Punjab MLA and Lok Insaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains seeking to quash an order declaring him a ‘proclaimed offender’ (PO) in an alleged rape case. The bench of Justice Lisa Gill also dismissed the anticipatory bail plea by Bains.

The former MLA and other petitioners in the case, through counsels senior advocate Vinod Ghai, Kanika Ahuja and Suneet Pal Singh Aulakh, had approached the high court for quashing the order of an illaqa magistrate of Ludhiana, dated April 12, whereby he was declared a PO in the case registered in July 2021 in Ludhiana. The high court also dismissed the pleas by co-accused Paramjeet Singh Bains and Karamjeet Singh seeking to quash the order of the Ludhiana magistrate declaring them as POs.

The counsel for Bains had argued that he was being falsely implicated in the FIR on the behest of political rivals who, they alleged, stooped very low for political gains and initiated false prosecution of the petitioner. The petitioner had also contended that during the course of the investigation he was never arrested and that he cooperated fully. He also never fled from the process of law and was seeking other legal remedies.

The Punjab Police, however, in its reply submitted before the high court, said that Simarjeet Bains never joined the investigations in the rape case registered against him in Ludhiana last year.

Earlier on February 24, the court had written to division number 5 police station SHO of Ludhiana to book Bains under Section 229-A (failure by a person released on bail or bond to appear in court) of the IPC. The court had also ordered issuance of proclamation notice against Bains for April 7 under Section 82 of CrPC and directed him to appear before the court within 30 days of effecting proclamation against him.

