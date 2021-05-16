Punjab: Sidhu dares CM to act against him amid whiff of Vigilance action against aides

AMID a tirade launched by Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, and reports that Punjab Vigilance Bureau was investigating some allegations against him, the former dared the Chief Minister to act against him.

After reports that an investigation was on, Sidhu tagged the Chief Minister and tweeted: “Most Welcome … Please do your best! @capt_amarinder.”

While the Vigilance Bureau officials and other state government officials were tight-lipped about the whole exercise, SSP (Vigilance), Amritsar, Parampal Singh visited the Vigilance Headquarters with a file on Saturday.

He was, however, non-committal to the media about the contents of the file. When asked whether he was carrying a report on Sidhu, he said he could not disclose anything. Whatever report he had prepared would be handed over to his seniors.

A 17-page unsigned dossier, typed on plain papers was made available to the media on Saturday, and it listed the alleged activities of a few aides of Sidhu and his namesake wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu. It alleged that one of their aides was instrumental in getting Change in Land Use (CLUs) files of illegal and unauthorised colonies cleared, and 500 acres of Nadda and Karoran village were being made a part of Nayagaon municipal committee by extending the limits. The project could not be completed as Sidhu resigned from the Cabinet.

The dossier also mentions about the land deals in Dera Bassi, Zirakpur and Amritsar and states that some booths of municipalities were given on rent to known persons by causing a loss to the state exchequer.

The dossier has allegations of several aides of Sidhu launching their own firms to land projects.

Raveen Thukral, Chief Minister’s media adviser said, “If any Investigation is going on, then I cannot comment on it.”

After the dossier went viral, panic gripped the Congress. Neither any minister nor any MLA, who have been siding with Sidhu for past few days, came out to support him.

Sources close to Sidhu’s aide and MLA Pargat Singh, who is a hockey Olympian, said he was also getting calls from “certain individuals” that if he would not stop speaking against the government, some cases may be slapped on him. Pargat Singh, a source close to him said, was preparing to address the media on the issue.

Sidhu has been hitting out at the CM for past couple of days for the government not being able to deliver justice in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing.