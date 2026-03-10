Punjab to showcase Rs 27,294 crore investments at Progressive Punjab Summit

Punjab will use the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026 next month to showcase 30 major investment projects across districts, with a combined proposed outlay of Rs 27,294 crore and an employment potential of 47,067 jobs.

Among the headline projects are the start of operations at Tata Steel’s Ludhiana facility and the groundbreaking of Infosys’ expansion in Mohali on March 13, the opening day of the summit.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, referring to the Ludhiana steel plant, said, “The state government facilitated the project in a time-bound manner, reflecting its industry-friendly policies.”

The Tata Steel project near HiTech Valley in Ludhiana is now pegged at Rs 3,200 crore, revised from the original Rs 2,600 crore estimate. Spread over 115 acres, the 0.75 million tonne per annum electric arc furnace-based facility will use 100 per cent steel scrap and is currently at the cold trials stage. The company expects to generate around 2,500 jobs, further consolidating Ludhiana’s position as Punjab’s industrial hub.

Infosys will lay the foundation stone for its Rs 286 crore expansion in Mohali. The 30-acre campus is expected to create 2,710 jobs. The move marks a renewed push after the company’s earlier plans in the IT City project slowed due to delays in clearances and infrastructure constraints. The fresh investment is being seen as a vote of confidence in Mohali’s evolving technology ecosystem.

Of the 30 projects, 16 are new proposals accounting for Rs 16,006 crore and nearly 26,000 jobs. The remaining 14 are expansion projects with a proposed outlay of Rs 11,288 crore and over 21,000 jobs.

Ludhiana leads with seven projects worth Rs 7,104 crore and close to 9,400 jobs. Apart from Tata Steel, key proposals include Vardhman Special Steels at Rs 1,116 crore, AISRM Multimetals at Rs 1,004 crore, Happy Forgings at Rs 1,100 crore, and Shiva Texfabs at Rs 815 crore.

Story continues below this ad

Mohali has six projects with a total proposed investment of Rs 4,343 crore and an employment potential of 13,618. In addition to Infosys, proposals include Sify Infinit Spaces, Bebo Technologies and an expansion by Fortis Hospital valued at Rs 901 crore with a projected 5,561 jobs. Industries minister Sanjeev Arora said, “We are making Mohali a destination for artificial intelligence and data centers.”

Other districts reflect a diversified spread of investment. Patiala accounts for three projects worth Rs 1,222 crore, including a new proposal by Pidilite Industries and expansions by Nabha Power and Hindustan Unilever. Ropar has projects totalling Rs 1,800 crore, including Ruchira Papers and Freudenberg Group. Hoshiarpur, Bathinda, Fazilka, Fatehgarh Sahib, Tarn Taran, Barnala, Moga, Jalandhar and SBS Nagar account for the remaining investments across sectors such as cement, chemicals, solar energy, food processing, pharmaceuticals and specialty films.

Officials said the geographical spread is deliberate. After a period when industrial growth slowed, the state is positioning itself as a manufacturing and IT destination backed by logistics and skilled manpower.

Punjab boasts one of India’s highest road densities per 100 sq km, with 97 percent of villages connected by metalled roads and major cities linked by four-lane highways. Complementing this are two international airports Amritsar and Mohali and four domestic ones Bathinda, Pathankot, Adampur and Sahnewal. The state also supports over 101 engineering colleges, 181 polytechnics and 378 ITIs, ensuring a steady supply of technically skilled manpower. Private firms like L&T, Tata and Vardhman have set up industry-focused skill centers, while premier institutions such as IIT Ropar, ISB Mohali and IISER Mohali drive innovation, said a government official.

Story continues below this ad

The government is also foregrounding its ease of doing business framework. Invest Punjab functions as a single-window system integrating approvals from 23 departments. The upgraded Fastrack Punjab portal offers more than 150 services online, with in-principle approvals for projects up to Rs 125 crore within three days and a deemed approval mechanism if timelines are not met.

Arora said the timelines are clearly defined. “If industries are located in approved industrial parks or real estate projects, they get all permissions within five days. Outside these projects, it takes 15 days, and for special projects, 18 days.”

Industry representatives say the ecosystem has matured in recent years. Puneet Verma, president of The Indus Entrepreneurs, said Mohali now offers scale and connectivity that were previously limited, citing proximity to the international airport and the growth of co-working and industrial spaces.

Ritika Singh, CEO of Kontent Factory, said policy stability has encouraged startups and technology firms. “In the last four to five years, Mohali has seen institutions, incubators and industrial units start working in tandem. Approvals have now become easier with the unified portal. The government is flexible in taking decisions,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

At present, nine of the 30 projects have been commissioned, four are under construction, one is at the environment clearance stage and 15 are under various approvals. Tata Steel is at the cold trials stage.

The summit is expected to serve both as a review of projects already underway and as a platform to attract further investment.

Total Projects: 30

Total Proposed Investment: Rs 27,294 crore

Total Employment Potential: 47,067 jobs

Project Status Overview

Commissioned: 9

Under Construction: 4

Under Environment Clearance: 1

Under Approvals: 15

Cold Trials: 1 (Tata Steel)

District-wise Breakdown

Story continues below this ad

Ludhiana — Projects: 7 | Investment: Rs 7,104 crore | Jobs: 9,387

Mohali — Projects: 6 | Investment: Rs 4,343 crore | Jobs: 13,618

Hoshiarpur — Projects: 3 | Investment: Rs 2,329 crore | Jobs: 2,562

Bathinda — Projects: 2 | Investment: Rs 2,377 crore | Jobs: 187

Ropar — Projects: 3 | Investment: Rs 1,800 crore | Jobs: 4,028

Patiala — Projects: 3 | Investment: Rs 1,222 crore | Jobs: 1,892

Fazilka — Projects: 1 | Investment: Rs 2,015 crore | Jobs: 3,430

Fatehgarh Sahib — Projects: 1 | Investment: Rs 1,600 crore | Jobs: 2,900

Barnala — Projects: 1 | Investment: Rs 1,133 crore | Jobs: 2,400

Tarn Taran — Projects: 1 | Investment: Rs 987 crore | Jobs: 638

SBS Nagar — Projects: 1 | Investment: Rs 788 crore | Jobs: 1,230

Moga — Projects: 1 | Investment: Rs 583 crore | Jobs: 937

Jalandhar — Projects: 1 | Investment: Rs 310 crore | Jobs: 1,150