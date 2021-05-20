Punjab: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee starts Covid care centre in Bazidpur

SGPC President Jagir Kaur said, “Similar centres are being set up at Sangrur, Ropar, Patiala and Adampur (Jalandhar). A large number of patients admitted in the existing centres have recovered and gone home.” (Representative Image)

THE SHIROMANI Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday started its fourth Covid Care Centre.

The 25-bed facility with oxygen concentrators has been set up in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Public School near Gurdwara Jamni Sahib, Bazidpur, Ferozepur district and was jointly inaugurated by SGPC president Jagir Kaur and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal.

SGPC is already providing free healthcare facilities to Covid-19 patients at its three Covid care centres, respectively at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Alamgir (Ludhiana), Takht Damdama Sahib Talwandi Sabo (Bathinda) and Bholath (Kapurthala).

Jagir Kaur said, “Similar centres are being set up at Sangrur, Ropar, Patiala and Adampur (Jalandhar). A large number of patients admitted in the existing centres have recovered and gone home.”

She further said: “SGPC is making all out efforts for the convenience of the sangat and needy patients. In these centres, oxygen is being provided through concentrators and they are being treated by specialist doctors.”

Kaur added, “This centre at Bazidpur would be of great help to the people of the area.”

Sukhbir said, “SGPC is doing commendable humanitarian work. At a time when the governments are failing to come out of the Covid-19 crisis, the role of the SGPC is very satisfactory.”