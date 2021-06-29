Punjab: SGPC chief Bibi Kaur releases book on Guru Tegh Bahadur

SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur on Monday released on Sikh master Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur published by Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib.

On the occasion, Bibi Jagir Kaur lauded the research work of the university and said that the Sikh panth has high expectations from the university.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Dr Prit Pal Singh expressed his gratitude to Bibi Jagir Kaur for her support. He said that the book is dedicated to the 400th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

He informed that the book edited by Dr Kirandeep Kaur, Head of the Department of Religious Studies of the university comprises of the research papers of eminent Sikh scholars.