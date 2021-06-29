scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Most Read

Punjab: SGPC chief Bibi Kaur releases book on Guru Tegh Bahadur

On the occasion, Bibi Jagir Kaur lauded the research work of the university and said that the Sikh panth has high expectations from the university.

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar |
June 29, 2021 5:24:40 am
guru teg bahADUR SINGHSGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur. (File Photo)

SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur on Monday released on Sikh master Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur published by Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib.

On the occasion, Bibi Jagir Kaur lauded the research work of the university and said that the Sikh panth has high expectations from the university.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Dr Prit Pal Singh expressed his gratitude to Bibi Jagir Kaur for her support. He said that the book is dedicated to the 400th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

Click here for more

He informed that the book edited by Dr Kirandeep Kaur, Head of the Department of Religious Studies of the university comprises of the research papers of eminent Sikh scholars.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 29: Latest News

Advertisement
X