Punjab: Several sportspersons in Chandigarh join AAP

July 8, 2021 7:41:58 pm
Several sportspersons from Punjab on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Chandigarh.
AAP Punjab affairs in-charge and MLA from Delhi, Jarnail Singh, MLA from Ropar Amarjit Singh Sandoa, party’s Sports Wing state president Kartar Singh and AAP’s state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat, inducted and welcomed the prominent sports personalities in the party.
Among those who joined the AAP on Thursday were gymnast Sohan Lal Lotey, Rockball Amateur Association Punjab president Dharamvir Singh, former SP Pargat Singh, social worker Sukhwinder Singh Khushropur, former DSP and wrestler, who won Sher-e-Hind and Punjab Tiger title, Piara Singh, former police officer Baj Singh, former DSP Avtar Singh and prominent Ludhiana social activist Gurcharan Singh Rajput.
