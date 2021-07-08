scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Must Read

Punjab: Several sportspersons in Chandigarh join AAP

Among those who joined the AAP on Thursday were gymnast Sohan Lal Lotey, Rockball Amateur Association Punjab president Dharamvir Singh, former SP Pargat Singh and social worker Sukhwinder Singh Khushropur.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 8, 2021 7:41:58 pm
AAP PunjabAAP state president Bhagwant Mann and co-incharge of Punjab affairs Raghav Chadha with Kabaddi player Gurlal Ghanaur. (Twittwe/@AAPPunjab)

Several sportspersons from Punjab on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Chandigarh.

AAP Punjab affairs in-charge and MLA from Delhi, Jarnail Singh, MLA from Ropar Amarjit Singh Sandoa, party’s Sports Wing state president Kartar Singh and AAP’s state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat, inducted and welcomed the prominent sports personalities in the party.

Click here for more

Among those who joined the AAP on Thursday were gymnast Sohan Lal Lotey, Rockball Amateur Association Punjab president Dharamvir Singh, former SP Pargat Singh, social worker Sukhwinder Singh Khushropur, former DSP and wrestler, who won Sher-e-Hind and Punjab Tiger title, Piara Singh, former police officer Baj Singh, former DSP Avtar Singh and prominent Ludhiana social activist Gurcharan Singh Rajput.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 08: Latest News

Advertisement