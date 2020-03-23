Punjab: Seven more test positive in Nawanshahr, four villages sealed

There was a complete shutdown at all markets and roads were empty in Jalandhar on Sunday. (File) There was a complete shutdown at all markets and roads were empty in Jalandhar on Sunday. (File)

With seven new positive cases on Sunday, the state has witnessed a seven-fold increase in infected cases in the past couple of days from three cases on Friday to 21 on Sunday. All seven persons, who tested positive on Sunday, belong to three villages of Nawanshahr district and include four family members (all from Sujjon village) of a 70-year-old deceased man, who died of coronavirus on March 18 in Pathlava village of Banga subdivision of Nawanshahr district. On Saturday, six other family members of the deceased were tested positive. The Sarpanch of Pathlava village, who was in regular touch with the deceased, has also tested positive Sunday. The list of seven also includes two men who performed religious kirtan with the 70-year-old and had travelled with him to Germany and returned to India via Italy on March 7. One among them is from Jhikha village. It has been learnt that these two now COVID-19 positive patients had also gone to attend Holla Mohalla in Anandpur Sahib which was attended by 2-lakh visitors.

Meanwhile, samples of two NRIs, one in his 40s and the other 62-year-old, were collected from Bondla and Phuglana villages of Hoshiarpur. Both had recently returned from Dubai. As of now, test reports of 22 more cases from Punjab are still awaited. On Sunday, four more villages were sealed by the administration. These include Jhikha, Sujjon, Ucha Ladana in Nawanshahr and Moranwali in Hoshiarpur. Pathlava village was sealed on Mach 18.

Moranwali village was sealed after an acquaintance of the 70-year-old had tested positive here. The district administration on Sunday screened nearly all 75 students, who had interacted directly or indirectly with the granddaughter of the deceased man. The girl had tested positive Saturday. She had appeared for her Board exam recently and had interacted with the students and travelled on the bus along with other students.

All these students have also been home quarantined.

Till date, total 203 samples have been collected out of which 160 tested negative, 21 tested positive, including one death. Out of 21, 16 infected hail from Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur, four from Mohali and one from Amritsar.

On Sunday, people supported ‘Janta Curfew’ in Doaba as they came out of their houses at 5 pm to beat utensils, clapped and played a tune forwarded on WhatsApp. There was a complete shutdown at all markets and roads were empty in Jalandhar on Sunday.

