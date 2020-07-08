Punjab sets up 2 panels for better Covid management

The committees have been set up to ensure better management and handling of various COVID care-related matters in the Government Medical Colleges of Patiala and Amritsar.

The Punjab government on Tuesday constituted two expert advisory committees under the overall guidance of Advisor (Health & Medical Education & Research) Dr K K Talwar for better management of COVID in the state.

Dr Talwar said that the underlying objective of these committees is to guide the administration to adopt good scientific practices for ensuring better planning and management of COVID patients, with the aim of reducing complications and mortality.

Both the expert committees have also been mandated to chalk out strategies to ensure that non-COVID patients are not ignored. The committees would also make recommendations to the state government on financial and other support needed for upgradation of the required facilities and equipment for COVID care.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office, the Expert Advisory Committee for GMC, Patiala, would have Cardiologist Dr Sudhir Verma, HoD Cardiology (Retd) Dr Manmohan Singh and HoD ENT (Retd) Dr B S Sohal as its members, besides Principal GMC, Patiala Dr Harjinder Singh as convener.

The Expert Advisory Committee for GMC, Amritsar, would include Prof Emeritus and Retd Director of Dr Vidya Sagar Institute of Mental Hospital Dr B L Goyal, HoD Surgery (Retd) Dr Bhola Singh, HoD Pathology (Retd) Dr Sukhmandar Kaur Kahlon and Prof of Medicine (Retd) Dr Narotam Bhalla as its members, besides Principal GMC, Amritsar Dr Rajiv Devgan as its convener.

Principal Secretary (Medical Education & Research) D K Tiwari said that these committees will meet at least once a week or as per the directions of Dr Talwar through internet video conferencing.

The Principals and Medical Superintendents of Government Medical Colleges of Patiala and Amritsar have been directed to ensure availability of any office requirements and/or manpower to ensure smooth functioning of these committees.

The conveners of the expert advisory committees have also been asked to collect e-mails & mobile numbers of all concerned for setting up mailing list and video conference facility.

