2015 sacrilege cases: Punjab set to write to Centre, seek transfer of probe from CBI

The Punjab government is now preparing to write to Centre to ask the CBI to return Bargari sacrilege cases to the state government, a month after the state police wrote to the central agency to reopen its probe.

Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda, it is learnt, has in his legal opinion stated that after the High Court upholding state’s stand after Vidhan Sabha’s last year resolution directing the government to recall sacrilege and subsequent police firing cases from CBI, the state’s stand was backed by the HC. He has added that the CBI still carrying on with investigations will be a contempt of court.

The concerned file was sent to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday. “If the Chief Minister clears the file, we will write to Department of Personnel, Government of India telling them that the CBI should return the case to the state government failing which it would be a contempt of court,” said a government functionary.

The government has reacted after CBI’s closure report filed in Bargari sacrilege case in July in a CBI court created resentment among party’s MLAs, who have been demanding action against the guilty. The issue has been a bone of contention between them and the Chief Minister as the latter has been accused by them of going slow in the case.

The CBI closure report had stated that 10 persons arrested by Punjab Police in the case were innocent.

Following the closure report, Special DGP-cum-Director Bureau of Investigation Prabodh Kumar had written to Director, CBI on July 29 that these cases be probed further. This had angered several party MLAs, who had even secretly prepared to file a breach of privilege against the state police in the whole controversy saying that the Vidhan Sabha had asked the government to recall cases from CBI and the police were still asking them to investigate further. Amarinder had then called an emergency meeting and asked the AG for his legal opinion besides discussing the matter with officials of CMO, Department of Home and Police.

After the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in October 2015, the then Akali government had handed the Bargari case to CBI. When the Congress formed government in the state, it handed over Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases also to CBI in July last year.

A month later, after the Congress MLAs moved a resolution in Vidhan Sabha, the government decided to withdraw the cases. The government notified its decision to withdraw the cases. A police official Charanjit Sharma went to the High Court challenging the government decision but the HC upheld the government decision in January this year. The government, however, was caught napping when the CBI filed the closure report in July this year. The CBI made a U-turn on Monday when it told the court that it would probe the case further.

Minister asks CM to explain police letter to CBI to continue probe

Punjab Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has said that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh must explain the letter written by Punjab Police to the CBI asking it continue the investigation in the Bargari sacrilege cases. The letter was written after on July 29 after CBI filed its closure report in the sacrilege cases.

“Definitely this letter is contradictory to government stand and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh must explain this letter. I cannot say anything about it. CM is a home minister and he can describe it better,” said Randhawa, while talking to The Indian Express.

“The most important thing is that the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution to bring sacrilege cases back from CBI. Prabhod Kumar (Special DGP-cum-Director Bureau of Investigation who had written the letter) has no right to speak on the issue after that resolution passed by us,” said Randhawa, who is considered close confident of CM.

In August last year, the Amarinder Singh government had asked Punjab Assembly to pass a resolution to bring back both sacrilege and police firing cases from CBI to Punjab Police. The resolution was passed by the state Assembly.

Randhawa said, “Office of Director General of Police is not above the Punjab Assembly and elected MLAs, who passed the resolution to bring back the cases.

Letter written by Prabhod Kumar makes no sense. It is wrong. DGP should also explain it.”

Earlier this month, Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda had termed the CBI closure report in the Bargari sacrilege case as bad in law, saying the national agency had no jurisdiction in the matter after the state government withdrew the cases from it last year.

It is also interesting that letter suspected foreign hand in the sacrilege incidents. It is also in contradiction to Punjab government stand that Dera followers were involved in sacrilege cases.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta and Special DGP Prabodh Kumar both didn’t answer the questions sent to them if a letter was indeed in contradiction with Punjab government stand on the issue, as claimed by minister Randhawa.