Clarify stand on separate High Court in New Chandigarh: Leader of Opposition Bajwa to CM Mann

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa Saturday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to clarify if he had asked for a separate high court in New Chandigarh, as claimed by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“I ask the CM to clarify whether he did indeed ask for a new High Court Complex in New Chandigarh. If so, that is extremely disappointing and against the interests of the state. The current High Court Complex, built by Le Corbusier in Chandigarh, should be given to Punjab, as Chandigarh was primarily built to be the capital of Punjab. Why should the High Court of Punjab leave the city of Chandigarh,” asked Bajwa in a statement.

The senior Congress leader raised the question while citing a letter that Khattar has written to Home Union Minister Amit Shah on the issue of “separate High Courts for the States of Punjab and Haryana”, and wherein the BJP leader “makes a mention of the request made by Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann for a separate High Court for Punjab in New Chandigarh, which fall in Punjab, during a conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of the High Courts held on April 30, 2022.”

“Such statements weaken Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh. This is a dangerous situation as the Government of India has continuously interfered in the affairs of Punjab. Firstly when it amended the rules of appointment to the Bhakra Beas Management Board removed the legitimate right of the Government of Punjab to appoint the Member (Power) to the Board. Then the Government of India followed this with a change to the service conditions of the employees of Chandigarh administration aligning it with the Union service rules. Lastly the Government of India has indicated its interest in interfering with the administration of Panjab University, for which the Vidhan Sabha passed a unanimous resolution against this interference only two days ago,” stated Bajwa.

The former Rajya Sabha member also released a copy of the letter written by Khattar to Shah on May 26.

Bajwa said, “What makes this situation even more confusing is the fact that the Punjab Vidhan Sabha passed another resolution on April 1, 2022 during the first session under the current AAP dispensation, calling for the immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the State of Punjab. When the House has passed such a resolution, why is the Chief Minister asking for the High Court of Punjab to be built in New Chandigarh?”

He added, “To me it seems that the AAP Delhi has come to a tacit understanding with the Union Government and due to this, Mann has started conceding on issues that are of importance to the people of Punjab. If the CM is unable to defend the interests of the State, then he must resign. Punjab must not be led by a puppet Chief Minister subservient to the AAP leadership in Delhi.

The pattern of actions by the Government of India make it clear that its ultimate goal is the completion of the SYL and transfer of Punjab’s waters to Haryana. If the Government of Punjab does not get its act together now, the interests of Punjab will be irrevocably damaged.”