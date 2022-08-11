Punjab: Senior radiologist duped of Rs 1,48,999

Online fraudsters duped a senior woman radiologist of Rs 1,48,999 on the pretext of disconnecting her electricity connection if she would not update her electricity bill from the previous month. The radiologist, Dr Raman Nijhwan, a resident of Sector 15, had received a call on her cell phone and subsequently, she was told by the caller to install an application named Quick Support on August 6. Police said as she installed the application, she got another call asking to pay a fee of Rs 10 from her State Bank of India (SBI) account to a particular account. As the victim made a payment of Rs 10, she received a text message from her bank informing that Rs 1,48,999 was debited from her account.

The initial probe revealed that the mobile application which was downloaded by Dr Nijhwan on her phone was AnyDesk, through which the smartphone of a person can be accessed by someone else. Dr Nijhwan has been posted in GMSH-16 for a long time.

Dr Nijhwan approached the UT police cyber cell and a probe was ordered. Sources said that the concerned bank in which the account of the fraudster exists was informed.

A police officer privy to the investigation said, “We registered an FIR and started the investigation. Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the account holder who received the money. People are requested to not entertain dubious phone calls.”

A case was registered at Cyber Cell police station. The city has witnessed a surge of cyber cheating cases in the recent past. Many people were duped on the pretext of non-payment of their electricity bills. The victims were threatened that their supply will be disconnected if they did not pay the bill. A case was registered on Wednesday.