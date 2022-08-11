scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Punjab: Senior radiologist duped of Rs 1,48,999

As the victim made a payment of Rs 10, she received a text message from her bank informing that Rs 1,48,999 was debited from her account.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 11, 2022 6:54:34 am
The initial probe revealed that the mobile application which was downloaded by Dr Nijhwan on her phone was AnyDesk, through which the smartphone of a person can be accessed by someone else. Dr Nijhwan has been posted in GMSH-16 for a long time. (Representational)

Online fraudsters duped a senior woman radiologist of Rs 1,48,999 on the pretext of disconnecting her electricity connection if she would not update her electricity bill from the previous month. The radiologist, Dr Raman Nijhwan, a resident of Sector 15, had received a call on her cell phone and subsequently, she was told by the caller to install an application named Quick Support on August 6. Police said as she installed the application, she got another call asking to pay a fee of Rs 10 from her State Bank of India (SBI) account to a particular account. As the victim made a payment of Rs 10, she received a text message from her bank informing that Rs 1,48,999 was debited from her account.

The initial probe revealed that the mobile application which was downloaded by Dr Nijhwan on her phone was AnyDesk, through which the smartphone of a person can be accessed by someone else. Dr Nijhwan has been posted in GMSH-16 for a long time.

Dr Nijhwan approached the UT police cyber cell and a probe was ordered. Sources said that the concerned bank in which the account of the fraudster exists was informed.

A police officer privy to the investigation said, “We registered an FIR and started the investigation. Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the account holder who received the money. People are requested to not entertain dubious phone calls.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...Premium
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?Premium
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
More from Chandigarh

A case was registered at Cyber Cell police station. The city has witnessed a surge of cyber cheating cases in the recent past. Many people were duped on the pretext of non-payment of their electricity bills. The victims were threatened that their supply will be disconnected if they did not pay the bill. A case was registered on Wednesday.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 06:54:34 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

3

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

4

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

5

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Spiders dream like humans when they snooze, study finds
Spiders dream like humans when they snooze, study finds
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Lost in 1944, how Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

Lost in 1944, how Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Explained

Bihar churn in Opposition calculus

Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides had approached us over his wish to become V-P'

Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides had approached us over his wish to become V-P'

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves party's UP ace to 3 key states

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves party's UP ace to 3 key states

May not be apt to be part of SC panel on poll freebies: EC

May not be apt to be part of SC panel on poll freebies: EC

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
Independence Day ‘terror attack plot’

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him

Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor
Cattle smuggling case

Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor

Digital lending norms: Direct credit to a/c, sans third party
To curb malpractices

Digital lending norms: Direct credit to a/c, sans third party

SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi
Prophet remarks

SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi

Why airlines have been asked to share int'l passenger data with Customs
Explained

Why airlines have been asked to share int'l passenger data with Customs

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement