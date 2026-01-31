Punjab sees a flight of faith: ‘The Birdsong’ chronicles a man’s mission to create and conserve safe spaces for birds

In Punjab’s Barnala district, Dhaula and his team work non-stop to educate farmers about the role of birds in the ecosystem, thereby reducing the harmful pesticides which stealthily enter the food on our plates.

Written by: Parul
4 min readChandigarhJan 31, 2026 10:23 PM IST
Sandeep Dhaula, bird conservation, biodiversity conservation, forestation, bird nest boxes,The film, a labour of love, is directed by Sucheta Phule and Aarna Vohra, with lyricist Shellee as the producer of the 21-minute documentary.
Sandeep Dhaula was only 15-years-old in 2005 when he began working towards forestation and biodiversity conservation. Deeply sensitive to nature, he cared for injured birds and gradually noticed a troubling change: birds disappearing from homes and villages.

Concrete structures, glass façades and rapid urbanisation had erased their natural abodes. Where birds once lived in mud houses, fields and trees, there was no longer space for them. Humans, he realised, had taken over their homes.

Since then, Dhaula has strived relentlessly to create, conserve and maintain safe spaces for birds by installing bird nest boxes and planting trees preferred by birds for breeding.

In Punjab’s Barnala district, Dhaula and his team work non-stop to educate farmers about the role of birds in the ecosystem, thereby reducing the harmful pesticides which stealthily enter the food on our plates.

It is this remarkable journey of the conservationist that the documentary — ‘The Birdsong’ — chronicles in a sensitive way. The film, a labour of love, is directed by Sucheta Phule and Aarna Vohra, with lyricist Shellee as the producer of the 21-minute documentary.

Phule said despite the lack of financial support this was a story that had to be told that highlights issues like environmental degradation and deforestation plaguing Punjab.

Inspired by Dhaula, Punjab is seeing a social movement and so is the neighbouring state of Haryana. “His immense love for birds, his daily challenges and his constant dialogue with farmers form the canvas of this documentary,” Phule said.

Dhaula has also begun improvising nesting boxes for birds such as sparrows, owls and neelkanth. In a small workshop, his team creates the next boxes using raw materials like Burma teak — chosen for its water resistance and durability. Each box is carefully designed to match the correct size required for different species, painted using sustainable methods and built to last for nearly a decade. The nest boxes are installed at different heights depending on the birds — the lowest for sparrows and the highest for owls.

He has taught himself to study bird behaviour. He also plants and promotes trees favoured by birds, such as ber, shisham, peepal and banyan. Over time, he has also learned to recognise birds simply by their calls.

Initially, Phule said, people were unsupportive, citing the cost involved in making nest boxes. However, he never allowed the lack of encouragement to discourage him as his family stood firmly with him.

Despite the growing scale of his work, he insists he is not doing anything extraordinary, only creating safe spaces and restoring dignity so birds can return to their natural habitats. His days are filled with calls from people seeking guidance or help. He actively convinces farmers to plant trees, explaining how birds play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance, including by controlling pests in crops.

“This is a mission that comes from the roots, and we needed to highlight his story and spread the word. For weeks, we saw him closely at work, as he carried on without the need for any recognition or accolades,” Shellee said.

Marked every March, World Sparrow Day has become an important milestone for this movement. In Punjab alone, over 3,00,000 bird homes have been created, with the initiative now expanding into Haryana.

Looking ahead, the movement plans to work on conserving fireflies, butterflies and honeybees through mass awareness campaigns, and turning conservation into a social movement. The conservationists believe these species are essential for life on earth, and protecting them is critical for future generations.

Dhaula regularly conducts live demonstrations in schools, teaching children about sparrows’ role in preventing crop damage and famine, and leaving a better world for our future generations.

