Punjab sees 8,367 Covid cases in 24 hours, 165 succumb to virus

The number of patients 'on ventilator support' are 277, while 8283 patients were on oxygen support, data showed. (Express File/Gurmeet Singh)

The number of fresh Covid cases dipped slightly in Punjab on Friday, with the state recording 8,367 new cases of the virus, against 8874 cases a day earlier, according to the daily health bulletin released by the state. At least 165 people succumbed to the virus on Friday, while 4,976 recovered from it, the bulletin showed.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed cases in the state stood at 424,647, of which 69,724 were active cases, as per data.

With 165 fresh deaths, Punjab’s death toll on Friday breached the 10,000 mark, touching 10144, with the case fatality rate (CFR) hovering around the 2.38 per cent mark, higher than the national CFR of 1.09 per cent.

The maximum number of fresh cases on Friday were recorded from Ludhiana (1465), Bathinda (1027), Patiala (692), SAS Nagar (675) and Jalandhar (527).

As per the district-wise break-up of Friday’s deaths, at least 22 people died in Amritsar, 20 in Ludhiana, 19 in Bathinda, 16 in Sangrur, 13 in Patiala, 10 in Jalandhar, nine in SAS Nagar, eight in Ferozepur, seven each in Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur, six in Pathankot, five in Fazilka, four each in Faridkot, Kapurthala and Muktsar, three in Mansa, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib and SBS Nagar, and one in Tarn Taran.

On Friday, a total of 68,545 beneficiaries received their Covid jabs under phase 1 and 2 covering health care, frontline workers and people in the 45+ age group.