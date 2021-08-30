Punjab sees 54 fresh Covid cases, Haryana records 11

Fifty-four more people tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday, taking its infection tally to 6,00,514, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,366, according to a medical bulletin.

While Mohali and Patiala reported eight cases each, Bathinda reported six and Amritsar five, the bulletin said.

The latest deaths were reported from Jalandhar and Patiala.

The number of active cases in the state dropped to 405 from 410 on Friday, the bulletin stated.

With 54 more recoveries, the total number of cured persons reached 5,83,743, it said.

Haryana records 11 new cases, one death

Haryana reported one more coronavirus -related fatality on Sunday, taking the death toll to 9,674, while 11 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,70,456.

According to the health department’s daily bulletin that was released on Sunday by the authorities, the latest death was reported from Jhajjar district.

Among the new cases, two were reported from Gurgaon and three from Yamunanagar district.

The total active cases in the state stands at 646. The overall recoveries so far have reached 7,60,136, while the recovery rate was 98.66 per cent, the bulletin added.