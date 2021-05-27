Punjab sees 4124 fresh Covid cases; fatality rate still highest in country

eople stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Govt School for Girls Model Town in Patiala, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Punjab recorded 4124 fresh Covid cases, while adding 186 more deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health bulletin released on Wednesday satted.

The state’s positivity rate dipped to around 5.44 per cent on Wednesday, even though the case fatality rate (CFR) remained at a worrying 2.50 per cent, the highest in the country.

The number of fresh recoveries (6397) on Wednesday, again exceeded the number of new cases.

With the addition of 186 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 13827 on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state stood at 552235, of which 50549 were active. A total of 354 patients are on ventilator support and 6007 on oxygen support.

As per the district-wise break-up of the 186 deaths, the maximum number of Covid-related fatalities — 19 — were reported from Ludhiana and Patiala each, followed by Sangrur (15), Amritsar and Bathinda (14 each), Jalandhar (11), Hoshiarpur and Mansa (six each), Muktsar and Pathankot (ten each), Barnala and Gurdaspur (eight each), SAS Nagar (seven), Tarn Taran, Kapurthala and Ferozepur (five each), Moga (four), Fatehgarh Sahib (three) and Ropar (one).

On Wednesday, the highest number of new cases were reported from Ludhiana (438), followed by Bathinda (385), Jalandhar (337), Mansa (318), and Amritsar (297).

A total of 48049 doses (dose 1 and dose 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab on Wednesday.

A total of 188 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) had been reported in Punjab till Wednesday, and 23 have succumbed to the disease, the bulletin read. Total cases belonging to Punjab are 163, while 25 are those from other states. The highest number of cases — 29 — was recorded from Ludhiana followed by Bathinda (18), Jalandhar (16), and Amritsar (12).