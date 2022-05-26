Punjab sees 30.45% rise in stamp duty revenue

Punjab Revenue, Rehabilita- tion and Disaster Management Department has registered 30.45 per cent increase in revenue in April 2022 from registration of sale deeds and stamp duty as compared to corresponding period of last year.

Punjab Revenue, Rehabilita-tion and Disaster Management Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said that the department has collected over Rs 352.62 crore from registration and stamp duty from April 1 to 30 compared to same period last year which was at Rs 270.31 crore. The Cabinet Minister said that growth is due to citizen centric policies of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Jimpa said that after taking over the government, Mann and Aam Aadmi Party Convener Arvind Kejriwal had given a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated at any cost at any level. He added that the message was loud and clear which become the base of the boost in the revenue of the government.

The Cabinet Minister said that the growth in the revenue, which have been registered during this government tenure, will be utilised for holistic development of the state. He added that several social welfare schemes are on the cards of the state government which will turn the dreams of the common people into reality. He reassured that there is no space for corruption or any other malpractice in the government offices and hassle-free services are being provided to the people of the Punjab.