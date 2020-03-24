Punjab seeks Rs 150 crore assistance to combat coronavirus outbreak

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu justified the curfew saying it was necessary to break the chain of spread of the disease.(File) Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu justified the curfew saying it was necessary to break the chain of spread of the disease.(File)

Fearing a surge in coronavirus cases following the arrival of a large number of NRIs from abroad in the recent past, the Punjab government Tuesday sought an assistance of Rs 150 crore from the Centre to combat the outbreak of the infection.

As the virus is being mainly transmitted by people returning from abroad, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, in a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, pointed out that the state has the maximum number of non-resident Indians (NRIs) and 90,000 of them have already arrived.

“Many of them have symptoms of COVID-19 and are further spreading the disease through their contact/transmission,” Sidhu wrote, stressing that the number of patients is “going to increase alarmingly”.

“To contain this dreadful disease, Punjab has made stringent plans up to the grassroots level. We are setting up ICUs, isolation wards etc. We require extra manpower, specialists, intensivists, anesthetists, pulmonologists, doctors and nurses. We also require medicines, logistics, ventilators and many other items,” the minister wrote.

“To meet these urgent demands and rise to the occasion to defeat this disease, Punjab state requires additional funds of minimum Rs 150 crore from the Government of India. This is of utmost importance and as promised by the GOI, this amount be released at the earliest to strengthen the state medical services,” Sidhu said.

Sidhu also justified the curfew saying it was necessary to break the chain of spread of the disease.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd