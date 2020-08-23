Punjab: Security guard accused of robbery arrested at Mullanpur

The bank manager Aman Gagneja had told the police that Baljeet Singh had told him that he had to go home because his son was not well. (Representational)

The security guard at Axis bank’s branch in Parch village was arrested by the Mullanpur police on Saturday, for allegedly carrying out an armed robbery at the bank branch. The accused will be produced in the court of a duty magistrate on Sunday.

DSP (Kharar-2) Amroz Singh said that they recovered Rs 10.44 lakh that was robbed from the bank.

He added that the bank manager, Aman Gagneja, had lodged a complaint on Friday that a masked man had entered the bank and made off with Rs 10.44 lakh cash at gunpoint.

“The bank staff including the deputy manage, assistant manager and cashier had left the branch to meet one of their customers around 11 am. The bank’s security guard Baljeet Singh too left the bank at 11.20 pm, following which a masked man entered the bank and took away the cash on gunpoint,” DSP Amroz Singh added.

The bank manager Aman Gagneja had told the police that Baljeet Singh had told him that he had to go home because his son was not well.

Aman Gagneja further stated in his complaint that at the time of the robbery he and office boy Shinderpal Singh were present in the bank, when the accused took away the box which carried cash.

The accused had closed the shutter and locked both Aman Gagneja and Shinderpal at the bank.

“We called for the help from people and a passerby opened the shutter,” the bank manager said in his complaint. DSP Amroz Singh said that during the investigation, they zeroed in on Baljeet Singh following which they interrogated him and the accused eventually confessed his crime.

“We also recovered the .315 bore pistol which was used in the crime,” the DSP said.

Armed men rob car at gunpoint

Mohali: Armed men robbed a car and cash from a man near Manakur village on Saturday. Police registered a case against the unidentified persons. The accused are yet to be traced.

A resident of Phase 10, Mukal Shukla told the police that he was going towards Manakpur village in his Skoda Rapid car, when a Maruti Wagon R car started following him. When Mukul Shukla reached near Manakpur village’s road, four men stopped his car and pointed a pistol at him and took away his wallet, mobile phone, a gold chain and his car.

Police registered a case against the unidentified persons under sections 379-B (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

In another case, Phase VIII police booked five persons for allegedly assaulting and threatening a man with a pistol.

The complainant in the case, Gurpreet Singh said that he was standing outside his house when some people came and began abusing him.

Gurpreet Singh alleged that the accused had also showed him a pistol and threatened him with dire consequences.

Police registered a case against Karanjeet Singh, Gagandeep, Satgur, Surinder Singh and six unidentified persons under the relevant sections of IPC and the Arms Act. ENS

