Punjab scraps plan to charge Rs 80 for downloading FIRs after public outrage

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The Punjab government has withdrawn its notification announcing a charge of Rs 80 for downloading copies of First Information Reports (FIRs) from the government’s online portal, Sanjh, a move that had drawn sharp criticism from Opposition parties and legal activists. A petition was also filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the move.
“In continuation of the previous notification issued dated October 28 and subsequently on November 26, the Governor of Punjab is pleased to order that no charges shall henceforth be levied to downloading FIRs from the Sanjh Portal, nor shall any charges be taken from applicants for obtaining copies of the FIRs from Sanjh Kendras…,” a notification issued on March 25 by D K Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Good Governance and Information Technology, read.
Earlier, the department had issued a notification to make FIR downloads chargeable from March 23. While the state home department had initiated the move, the Department of Information Technology had issued the notification.
On Wednesday, advocates Abhishek Malhotra and Vasu Ranjan Shandilya filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the government’s move, saying it monetised a fundamental and statutory right to access justice, creating barriers for economically weaker sections.
The advocates have also urged the Punjab and Haryana High Court to give directions to the Punjab state government to refund the amount they charged people to download FIRs from March 23.
The government had earlier clarified that while only the online download was chargeable, the copy of the FIR could be procured from the police station concerned free of cost.
Government officials revealed that the Saanjh portal has so far recorded over 41.7 lakh FIR downloads till March 23. On average, 60,000 FIRs are registered across Punjab in a year, as per home department sources.
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