Punjab scraps plan to charge Rs 80 for downloading FIRs after public outrage

The Punjab government has withdrawn the Rs 80 fee for downloading FIRs from the Sanjh portal after public backlash and a High Court PIL. (File Photo)

The Punjab government has withdrawn its notification announcing a charge of Rs 80 for downloading copies of First Information Reports (FIRs) from the government’s online portal, Sanjh, a move that had drawn sharp criticism from Opposition parties and legal activists. A petition was also filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the move.

“In continuation of the previous notification issued dated October 28 and subsequently on November 26, the Governor of Punjab is pleased to order that no charges shall henceforth be levied to downloading FIRs from the Sanjh Portal, nor shall any charges be taken from applicants for obtaining copies of the FIRs from Sanjh Kendras…,” a notification issued on March 25 by D K Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Good Governance and Information Technology, read.