Punjab schools reopen for all classes from tomorrow

The Punjab home department in an order Saturday allowed reopening of schools for all classes in the state from Monday.

“All schools are allowed to open for all classes from 2nd August 2021. They shall follow proper protocol to ensure Covid-19-appropriate behaviour,” read the order issued by Additional chief secretary (home) addressed to deputy commissioners and police heads of all districts.

The letter added that restrictions imposed earlier to contain Covid-19 have been further extended till August 10.

Punjab School Eeducation Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the department was in the process of issuing their own departmental orders and set of guidelines for the schools that they have to follow on reopening. “We are in the process of issuing the orders to all schools allowing reopening for all classes from August 2,” Singla said.