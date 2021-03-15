Punjab schools prepare vibrant e-prospectus to woo students

Enrolment Booster team, State Coordinator of Enrolment Booster Scheme, Satinderbir Singh, District Education Officer (secondary) Amritsar, said all schools are preparing their prospectus and circulating them on Whatsapp groups with parents, village sarpanches etc.(Representational image)

Punjab Government schools have launched another initiative to enhance enrollment. This time, the school heads are preparing an attractive, colourful and eye-catching ‘e-prospectus’, highlighting the distinctive features and achievements of the government schools to mobilise the masses to get their wards admitted.

Infrastructural facilities, qualitative improvement in education, excellent results in board examinations, performance of government school students in various competitive exams, cultural, sports and other co-curricular activities, etc. are main features highlighted in these prospectus.

The e-prospectus is being circulated among target sections of society by making use of the vast social media network being created by the education department. The schools have their own Facebook pages and WhatsApp groups of students, parents, sarpanches, anganwadi workers, School Management Committees and other sections of society.

The e-prospectus is aimed at making people aware about the government schools in their vicinity. Enrolment Booster team, State Coordinator of Enrolment Booster Scheme, Satinderbir Singh, District Education Officer (secondary) Amritsar, said all schools are preparing their prospectus and circulating them on Whatsapp groups with parents, village sarpanches etc. “Our schools are no less than any good private schools…,” he added.