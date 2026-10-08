Punjab orders blue, yellow paint for 3602 more schools, ‘AAP flag colors’, Opposition had alleged

A glimpse of how Punjab schools will look after the makeover. (Source: Express Photo)

Nine months after a similar decision had kicked off a political storm in the state, the Punjab education department has issued a fresh order to paint at least 3602 government schools in the state in the shades of yellow and blue. An amount of Rs 80.45 crore has been released to the schools for the work, says the letter.

According to an order issued by the Director General of School Education (DGSE) dated October 1, at least 3602 schools in the state will be whitewashed and color coded in the shades of yellow and blue. The order also has an attached graphical pictorial representation of how the school will look after paint, which shows the outer building painted in shades of yellow and blue.