Punjab orders blue, yellow paint for 3602 more schools, ‘AAP flag colors’, Opposition had alleged

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Nine months after a similar decision had kicked off a political storm in the state, the Punjab education department has issued a fresh order to paint at least 3602 government schools in the state in the shades of yellow and blue. An amount of Rs 80.45 crore has been released to the schools for the work, says the letter.
According to an order issued by the Director General of School Education (DGSE) dated October 1, at least 3602 schools in the state will be whitewashed and color coded in the shades of yellow and blue. The order also has an attached graphical pictorial representation of how the school will look after paint, which shows the outer building painted in shades of yellow and blue.
A similar order issued in December last year had kicked off a political row after the Opposition parties had alleged that the decision was political, as the blue and yellow were the colors of ruling AAP’s flag. In December, 852 schools were covered under the new colour code. The fresh order to paint 3602 schools has come when the assembly elections in Punjab are less than six months away.
According to the order, the outer buildings of the schools, including verandah and corridors, have to be painted in a combination of “egg custard” and “enamel rhapsody” shades, which the Opposition parties have alleged are similar to the colors of AAP’s flag.
The whitewashing and color coding of 3602 schools will be done under the “Converting Govt schools into Smart Schools scheme”, and will cost Rs 80.45 crore.
These include 764 high schools, 411 middle, 1,895 primary and 532 senior secondary.
The highest 334 schools will undergo color coding in Amritsar district, followed by Patiala 326, Bathinda: 117,
Fatehgarh Sahib 131, Ferozepur 164, Gurdaspur 240, Hoshiarpur 236, Jalandhar 231, Ludhiana 261, Sangrur: 144, Ropar: 80, Tarn Taran 192 among others.
When contacted, Aravind Kumar MK, Director General of School Education (DGSE), Punjab, confirmed that the October 1 order has been issued by his office.
In December, the DGSE had told IE: “There is nothing political behind the choice of the colors. Schools are just undergoing routine renovation and whitewash.”
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