Punjab: Video of govt school principal thrashing student goes viral, probe ordered

An old video clip of a government school principal from Ropar purportedly slapping and manhandling a girl student went viral Monday. In the purported video, the principal can be seen chiding the girl on why she laughed and then she slaps the girl multiple times, pulls her ears and hair. Other students and a teacher can also be seen in the purported clip.

In the video that was apparently of an assembly at Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Ropar (Rupnagar), the principal can be seen holding a microphone while standing on the stage. She then summons one girl and asks her why was she laughing, while slapping her on her face. She then pulls her ears and then her hair, asking her to explain that why was she laughing.

“Kyun dand kad rahi … kyu hassi.. sab naal share karo… koi chutkula sunaya si madam ne? (Why were you laughing? Why did you laugh? Share with everyone. Had the teacher cracked a joke),” she yells at the girl.

After the video went viral, the teacher was identified as Anju Chaudhary, principal of Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Ropar. Punjab Secretary Education in the written orders said that a committee has been constituted to look into the matter and till then the principal has been sent on forced leave.

The orders issued by Secretary, School Education, Krishan Kumar read, “A video is taking rounds in the social media alleging that Smt Anju Chaudhary, principal, GGGS (G), Ropar has allegedly misbehaved with a girl student. Keeping in view the above, a committee of the officers is hereby constituted to probe the matter and submit a report within a period of 15 days…Till the time the inquiry committee completes its report, Smt Anju Chaudhary, principal GSSS (G) Ropar shall abstain from attending school and she will be on forced leave…”

School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla in a statement said,”The video was almost two years old but still the inquiry has been marked and teacher has been sent on forced leave. We will never tolerate such conduct.”

Anju Chaudhary could not be reached for comment.