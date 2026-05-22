Punjab revises school, government office timings amid heatwave

The Punjab School Education Department said fresh instructions regarding the implementation of the revised schedule would be issued to government, aided, and private schools. (ANI File Photo)

Amid an intense spell of summer heat in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday announced revised timings for all government offices and schools across the state from May 25 onwards.

Officials said the move is aimed at protecting schoolchildren from exposure to peak afternoon heat, while also reducing pressure on electricity consumption during high-demand hours.

“Keeping in view the summer heat, the timings of all government offices and all schools, for all classes, will be from 7:30 AM to 1:30 PM from Monday, May 25 onwards,” Mann posted on X on Friday.

Officials in the School Education Department said fresh instructions regarding the implementation of the revised schedule would be issued to government, aided, and private schools. The changed timings will apply to all classes.