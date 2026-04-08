Punjab School of Eminence row: In Nawanshahr, parents charged Rs 5,000 for admission against Rs 876 norm

A Punjab government-run ‘School of Eminence’—promoted as part of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) push for accessible, high-quality education—is facing serious allegations of violating fee norms by charging students far above the prescribed amount.

Parents of students at the School of Eminence in Nawanshahr, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, have alleged that Rs 5,000 is being collected from those seeking admission to Class 11, despite the officially notified annual fee in government schools being around Rs 876. The sharp difference has sparked concern among families, many of whom claim they are compelled to pay out of fear of losing admission. Parents have further alleged that the fee is being collected at the time of admission without proper receipts.

The principal of the school, Sarabjeet Singh, did not respond to repeated attempts for a comment.

The issue came to light on Monday after resident Sanjiv Bhalla from Saroya village formally raised the matter with authorities. In his complaint addressed to Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, as well as senior education officials, Bhalla detailed his personal experience. He stated that his daughter had successfully cleared the entrance process for admission into Class 11. However, when his family members went to complete the admission formalities, they were allegedly asked to deposit Rs 5,000.

Bhalla alleged that upon learning about the officially prescribed fee, he objected and sought a receipt. Following this, most of the amount was reportedly returned, and the admission was initially cancelled. He further claimed that the school later reversed its decision and granted admission under certain concession categories, even though his daughter did not qualify for them.

Bhalla said his complaint was aimed at highlighting a larger issue affecting multiple families, and sought action against the principal. He also demanded a high-level inquiry into the school’s functioning and accountability for those responsible, urging the government to ensure that such practices do not continue unchecked.

Education Department officials have yet to issue a formal response. When contacted, Anita Sharma, District Education Officer, Nawanshahr, said she was unaware of the incident.

Story continues below this ad

Sources said that several parents share similar grievances but have refrained from speaking out publicly due to concerns over their children’s academic future.

Concerns in the past too

The controversy has drawn attention to concerns raised about the same institution earlier. MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi had earlier flagged the issue of alleged overcharging in the state Assembly before joining the ruling party, though no concrete action followed at the time. Critics now point out that the matter appears to have remained unresolved despite being raised at the legislative level.

Even local AAP representatives have acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations. Lalit Mohan Pathak, AAP halqa in-charge, reportedly termed the charging of excess fees “wrong,” though no visible administrative intervention has been initiated so far.

The case has also raised broader questions about the implementation of the state’s ‘Schools of Eminence’ model, which was introduced to provide quality education within the government system at minimal cost. Allegations of unauthorised fee collection risk undermining public trust in the initiative, especially among economically weaker sections, who are intended to be its primary beneficiaries.