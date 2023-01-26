scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Punjab to take school education officials to Kasauli for ‘brainstorming’

Speaking to The Indian Express, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that the outstation meeting at Kasauli was a “team-building effort” so that “officials move out of their sarkaari office cabins and think something out of the box”.

harjot singh bainsEducation Minister Harjot Singh Bains will participate in the meeting. (Express file photo by Gurmeet Singh)
The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab is organising a ‘brainstorming session’ for school education department officials at Kasauli, a hill station in Himachal Pradesh, on January 27 and 28.

Kasauli is nearly 60 kms away from state capital Chandigarh.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains will participate in the meeting.

Sources said that right from the minister to the education secretary, SCERT director, senior officials posted at the department’s Mohali head office to district-level education officers (DEOs) will be participating in the Kasauli meeting.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bains said that the outstation meeting at Kasauli was a “team-building effort” so that “officials move out of their sarkaari office cabins and think something out of the box”.

“The plan is to build a team which works together to make the government education system in Punjab world-class. We are taking them to the hill station so that there is productive exchange of fresh ideas,” said Bains.

The minister said an NGO is sponsoring the officials’ work trip to the hill station.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 20:53 IST
