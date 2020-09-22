Punjab school education dept to monitor released funds online

Earlier, it used to take a long time to get the data from the district offices about the funds released.

The Punjab School Education Department has now decided to conduct online monitoring of funds released by it.

A spokesperson of the Department said that the decision has been taken on the directions of Minister Vijay Inder Singla to bring transparency. He said that the School Education Department has developed new software for monitoring the funds released by the department. Now, school heads/BPOs have been directed to register the details of funds and expenditure on e-Punjab portal. Earlier, it used to take a long time to get the data from the district offices about the funds released.

According to the spokesperson, online monitoring would not only increase transparency in the matter of funds but would also speed up the working process. He further said that all school heads and BPOs have been directed to keep the data ready at all times. He said that the data available on the portal would be considered final and school heads and BPOs no longer need to send hard copies to the district offices in this regard.

