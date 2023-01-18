scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Punjab School Education Board announces changes to Class 5, 8 exam schedule

While exams for Class 5 will begin on February 27, exams for Class 8 will start on February 25 instead of February 16 and February 20, respectively

Punjab school education board, Punjab school exam scheduleThe changes were brought about due to the G-20 summit, the start of the Central Board of Secondary Education exams and the Hola Mohalla festival. (Representational/ File)
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has made changes in the examination dates for classes 5 and 8. The dates for the matric and senior secondary examinations remain the same.

While exams for Class 5 will begin on February 27 instead of February 16, exams for Class 8 will start on February 25 instead of February 20, as per the revised schedule.

The changes were brought about due to the G-20 summit, the start of the Central Board of Secondary Education exams and the Hola Mohalla festival.

No changes have been made for the matric and senior secondary examinations and the exams will start on March 24 and February 20, respectively.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 09:57 IST
