Punjab: Satish Chandra is new Home Secretary, KBS Sidhu posted as Financial commissioner, Revenuehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/punjab-satish-chandra-is-new-home-secretary-kbs-sidhu-posted-as-financial-commissioner-revenue/

The government posted Special Chief Secretary K B S Sidhu as Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Rehabilitation, considered most important post in the government after the Chief Secretary.

The Capt. Amarinder Singh-led government also posted Special Chief Secretary K B S Sidhu as Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Rehabilitation, considered most important post in the government after the Chief Secretary.

Punjab government on Sunday posted Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Satish Chandra as the Administrative Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice, a post fallen vacant after NS Kalsi superannuated after completing his tenure on June 30.

The government also posted Special Chief Secretary K B S Sidhu as Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Rehabilitation, considered most important post in the government after the Chief Secretary.

He is currently the Director of Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration. He will continue to hold this charge also. While Chandra is 1985 batch IAS officer, Sidhu is of 1984 batch.

Sidhu replaced Kalpana Mittal Baruah, a 1985 batch IAS officer as FCR.

Baruah has been transferred as Additional Chief Secretary Technical Education and Industrial Training in place of D K Tewari, who has in turn been posted as Principal Secretary Medical Education and Research relieving Satish Chandra of the charge.

Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Secretary Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board is retained as Secretary Expenditure and also given an additional charge of Managing Director PIDB relieving Rajat Aggarwal of additional charge. Dharampal has been given the additional charge of Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board besides being retained as Cheif Administrator PUDA.

