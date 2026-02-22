Punjab sarpanch murder case: 2 suspects nabbed after gunfire exchange with police, admitted to hospital

Sarpanch Harbindar Singh was murdered during his cousin’s wedding at Sidhu Farm House on the outskirts of Tarn Taran city on Wednesday.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
2 min readAmritsarFeb 22, 2026 01:24 PM IST
GunfirePolice personnel inspecting the site from where the two murder suspects were nabbed. (Express Photo)
In a significant development in the recent Sarpanch murder case in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, the police Sunday informed they have apprehended two key suspects following a gunfire exchange near a canal in the district’s Naushehra Pannuan village.

Surendra Lamba, Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, said, “A joint team comprising the CIA Tarn Taran, SHO Sarhali, and AGTF had been acting on specific intelligence tips since yesterday (Saturday) evening, laying traps at multiple locations to nab criminals. Today, based on a precise tip-off, the team cornered two youths on a motorcycle near the canal. When challenged, the suspects opened fire on the police and attempted to flee. In self-defense… the police retaliated, injuring both – one with a gunshot to the knee and the other to the leg.”

The accused duo has been identified as Sharanpreet Singh and Hardeep, both residents of Chohla Sahib in Tarn Taran. They were admitted to a hospital for treatment following the exchange of fire.

The police said that interrogation post-capture has revealed Sharanpreet Singh as one of the four main accused in the Sarpanch murder case, and confirmed his presence at the crime scene alongside the other assailants. His exact role in the killing is under investigation.

Asked about the other accused, a senior police officer said, “We are committed to cracking the case fully and ensuring justice.”

Sarpanch Harbindar Singh was murdered during his cousin’s wedding at Sidhu Farm House on the outskirts of Tarn Taran city on Wednesday. Around 2.30 pm, the attackers entered the marriage hall. While the sarpanch was sitting on the sofa after dancing on stage with friends, a youth emerged from the crowd and fired four bullets into his stomach and head, killing him on the spot.

