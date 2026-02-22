Punjab sarpanch murder case: 2 suspects nabbed after gunfire exchange with police, admitted to hospital

In a significant development in the recent Sarpanch murder case in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, the police Sunday informed they have apprehended two key suspects following a gunfire exchange near a canal in the district’s Naushehra Pannuan village.

Surendra Lamba, Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, said, “A joint team comprising the CIA Tarn Taran, SHO Sarhali, and AGTF had been acting on specific intelligence tips since yesterday (Saturday) evening, laying traps at multiple locations to nab criminals. Today, based on a precise tip-off, the team cornered two youths on a motorcycle near the canal. When challenged, the suspects opened fire on the police and attempted to flee. In self-defense… the police retaliated, injuring both – one with a gunshot to the knee and the other to the leg.”