Police station in Punjab’s border district hit by rocket launcher: 4 arrested, say police

Days after a police station in the border district of Tarn Taran was attacked by a rocket launcher, four people have been arrested for being involved in the case, the police said.

It was around 1 am that a projectile hit the Sarhali Police Station on the Amritsar-Bathinda Highway in Tarn Taran District.

According to the police, unknown miscreants fired a rocket-launcher-type weapon at the police station in Sarhali from National Highway 54 (ASR-Bathinda) owing to which the inside wall, mirrors of the doors of sanjh kendra and a door scroll were broken. No injuries were reported in the attack.

Following this, a police team, led by the SSP of Tarn Taran, reached the spot and recovered the rocket from inside the police station and a pipe-type article (part of the rocket-launcher-type weapon) from the National Highway.