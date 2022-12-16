scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Police station in Punjab’s border district hit by rocket launcher: 4 arrested, say police

Around 1 am, a projectile hit the Sarhali Police Station on the Amritsar-Bathinda Highway in Tarn Taran District.

The rocket hit the iron gate of Sarhali Police Station and entered the 'sanjh kendra'. (Express Photos)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Days after a police station in the border district of Tarn Taran was attacked by a rocket launcher, four people have been arrested for being involved in the case, the police said.

It was around 1 am that a projectile hit the Sarhali Police Station on the Amritsar-Bathinda Highway in Tarn Taran District.

According to the police, unknown miscreants fired a rocket-launcher-type weapon at the police station in Sarhali from National Highway 54 (ASR-Bathinda) owing to which the inside wall, mirrors of the doors of sanjh kendra and a door scroll were broken. No injuries were reported in the attack.

More from Chandigarh

Following this, a police team, led by the SSP of Tarn Taran, reached the spot and recovered the rocket from inside the police station and a pipe-type article (part of the rocket-launcher-type weapon) from the National Highway.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...
Hackers for hire: Meta takes down Indian firm’s phishing networkPremium
Hackers for hire: Meta takes down Indian firm’s phishing network

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-12-2022 at 12:44:57 pm
Next Story

Scientists overlooked the snake clitoris, until now

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close