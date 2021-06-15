Punjab: Sanitation workers to meet minister tomorrow, strike likely to end

In Mohali, the dumping ground in the Industrial Area has turned out to be a huge mound of garbage, making life tougher for residents of some residential areas near the area.

All the towns in the district are stinking due to the strike of sanitation workers. Heaps of garbage can be seen along the roads, making life tough for people. The impasse between the sanitation workers and Punjab government is likely to end on June 16 during a scheduled meeting.

In Mohali, Kharar and Derabassi the garbage has not been lifted for the last around 20 days. The situation is becoming worse day by day. In Kharar the roads are covered with the garbage during the recent rain, making the movement of people tough.

Rajwant Rai Sharma, resident of Sector 91, said that the mound of garbage had become several feet high in some days as the garbage was not lifted from the spot. He added that in the coming days, if the garbage is not lifted, it would add to the problems of people living near the dumping ground.

The sanitation workers said that they had genuine demands which they had been raising for long but the government was not listening to them.

Mahesh Kumar, the president of sanitation workers in Kharar, told The Indian Express that they had four major demands which comprise reguralisation of sanitation workers, reguralisation of workers working as ‘Mohalla Sudhar Workers’, implementation of pension scheme and payment as per the Pay Commission to the sanitation workers.

He said that the sanitation worker unions would meet Local Bodies Minister Braham Mohindra. Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh is also likely to attend the meeting.

Mohali MC to end contractor system for manual sweeping

The Mohali Municipal Corporation will bring an agenda item in the House meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday to scrap the contractor system for awarding the sweeping work in the city. The MC will recruit sweepers instead of giving the contract. The MC in its agenda item has said that the sweeper unions had been opposing the contract system for long and keeping in view their demand, the MC will do away with the old system.

The MC house will also deliberate on increasing the number of posts of sweepers. At present, the MC has a total of 450 posts for sweepers, while the house will discuss to add 362 more posts. The civic body will also recruit 721 sweepers who will be paid as per the DC rates.

MC to deliberate on starting survey of stray dogs, hiring expert for maintenance of parks

Besides deliberating on the details for opening 12 Verka booths across Mohali, the civic body will also bring agendas to begin the survey of stray dogs in the city and hire experts to look after the maintenance of parks in its first meeting.

The agenda regarding constituting the street vending committee will also be brought into the house, besides the agenda related to the allotment of space for 12 Verka booths in different areas of the city.

To tackle the problem of rising number of stray dogs in the city, the MC will invite applications from the interested parties to start a survey of stray dogs.

The MC is also likely to hire experts for beautification of parks and maintenance of green belts in the city. There are 500 parks in Mohali.

The agenda regarding the testing of materials used in various development works from the recognized laboratories will also be discussed at the meeting.

Meanwhile, officials said that telecom operators may apply to install mobile towers in the city through Punjab government’s Punjab Business First on-line Portal.