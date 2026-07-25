Punjab invokes 1911 law to keep garbage moving during strike

All Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Punjab have been directed to ensure that “under no circumstances” is there any disruption in the collection, lifting, transportation and disposal of municipal solid waste during the ongoing strike by sanitation workers, the state government informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday.

Noting the state’s assurance that these directions will remain in force till the issue of strike is resolved, a bench of Justice Pankaj Jain adjourned the matter to August 11.

The HC has been hearing a writ petition filed by Sangrur residents Pardeep Kumar and others. Justice Jain took on record an affidavit filed by secretary (local government) Ghanshyam Thori, pursuant to the court’s July 20 order directing Punjab to place on record the steps taken to tackle the sanitation crisis across municipal bodies.

Along with the affidavit, the State placed before the court an internal communication issued by the Department of Local Government to Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Municipal Corporations and Executive Officers of Urban Local Bodies across Punjab. The communication stated that “…all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are directed to ensure appropriate contingency measures…that, under no circumstances, there is any disruption in the collection, lifting, transportation, and disposal of municipal solid waste”.

The communication further directs to ensure that adequate door-to-door collection of municipal solid waste is carried out from all designated collection points and all collected garbage is transported and disposed of only at the designated waste disposal/dump sites.

“After the lifting of garbage, proper sanitization and disinfection of the affected areas are carried out…Sensitive locations where garbage accumulation is generally high are monitored regularly to prevent excessive accumulation of waste,” it reads, adding that “all necessary measures are taken to ensure efficient collection, transportation, and scientific disposal of municipal solid waste in accordance with the applicable rules and guidelines”.

The communication further provides that “all the Deputy Commissioners are directed to immediately invoke Section 233 and 234 of the Punjab Municipal Act, 1911 and ensure that all the Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats in the State of Punjab have alternate contingency measures to ensure that work of municipal waste is not disrupted.”

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With regard to Municipal Corporations, it states that “the Government, while exercising the power under Section 405 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, issues directions to all the Commissioners to take similar action as described action.”

The court, during the hearing, also recorded the submission of senior counsel Anu Chatrath, appearing for the respondent municipal council, that “the directives issued by the Secretary, Department of Local Bodies, Punjab (supra) shall remain in vogue till the issue of strike is resolved.”

On July 20, while hearing the same petition, the court had expressed concern over the sanitation crisis arising out of the strike by sanitation workers across Punjab.

The court had held that the monsoon has already set in, it apprehended that the prevailing situation may lead to a risk of an epidemic. The court had thus directed the Punjab government to file an affidavit detailing the action taken in all municipal councils to tide over the situation and warned that if the affidavit was not filed before the next date of hearing, the Secretary, Local Bodies, would have to remain present in person.

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The petition, filed by Sangrur residents, alleges that repeated failures to ensure uninterrupted sanitation services have resulted in garbage accumulation and pose a serious threat to public health.

The petitioners have sought directions to the Punjab government and municipal authorities to ensure continuous sanitation services and put in place effective contingency arrangements during the ongoing strike by sanitation workers.