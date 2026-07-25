Punjab invokes 1911 law to keep garbage moving during strike

4 min readChandigarhUpdated: Jul 25, 2026 02:22 PM IST
Justice Jain took on record an affidavit filed by secretary Ghanshyam Thori, pursuant to the court's July 20 order directing Punjab to place on record the steps taken to tackle the sanitation crisis across municipal bodies. (File)
All Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Punjab have been directed to ensure that “under no circumstances” is there any disruption in the collection, lifting, transportation and disposal of municipal solid waste during the ongoing strike by sanitation workers, the state government informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday.
Noting the state’s assurance that these directions will remain in force till the issue of strike is resolved, a bench of Justice Pankaj Jain adjourned the matter to August 11.
The HC has been hearing a writ petition filed by Sangrur residents Pardeep Kumar and others. Justice Jain took on record an affidavit filed by secretary (local government) Ghanshyam Thori, pursuant to the court’s July 20 order directing Punjab to place on record the steps taken to tackle the sanitation crisis across municipal bodies.
Along with the affidavit, the State placed before the court an internal communication issued by the Department of Local Government to Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Municipal Corporations and Executive Officers of Urban Local Bodies across Punjab. The communication stated that “…all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are directed to ensure appropriate contingency measures…that, under no circumstances, there is any disruption in the collection, lifting, transportation, and disposal of municipal solid waste”.
The communication further directs to ensure that adequate door-to-door collection of municipal solid waste is carried out from all designated collection points and all collected garbage is transported and disposed of only at the designated waste disposal/dump sites.
“After the lifting of garbage, proper sanitization and disinfection of the affected areas are carried out…Sensitive locations where garbage accumulation is generally high are monitored regularly to prevent excessive accumulation of waste,” it reads, adding that “all necessary measures are taken to ensure efficient collection, transportation, and scientific disposal of municipal solid waste in accordance with the applicable rules and guidelines”.
The communication further provides that “all the Deputy Commissioners are directed to immediately invoke Section 233 and 234 of the Punjab Municipal Act, 1911 and ensure that all the Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats in the State of Punjab have alternate contingency measures to ensure that work of municipal waste is not disrupted.”
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With regard to Municipal Corporations, it states that “the Government, while exercising the power under Section 405 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, issues directions to all the Commissioners to take similar action as described action.”
The court, during the hearing, also recorded the submission of senior counsel Anu Chatrath, appearing for the respondent municipal council, that “the directives issued by the Secretary, Department of Local Bodies, Punjab (supra) shall remain in vogue till the issue of strike is resolved.”
On July 20, while hearing the same petition, the court had expressed concern over the sanitation crisis arising out of the strike by sanitation workers across Punjab.
The court had held that the monsoon has already set in, it apprehended that the prevailing situation may lead to a risk of an epidemic. The court had thus directed the Punjab government to file an affidavit detailing the action taken in all municipal councils to tide over the situation and warned that if the affidavit was not filed before the next date of hearing, the Secretary, Local Bodies, would have to remain present in person.
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The petition, filed by Sangrur residents, alleges that repeated failures to ensure uninterrupted sanitation services have resulted in garbage accumulation and pose a serious threat to public health.
The petitioners have sought directions to the Punjab government and municipal authorities to ensure continuous sanitation services and put in place effective contingency arrangements during the ongoing strike by sanitation workers.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More