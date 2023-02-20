Man beaten up with iron rods in Punjab’s Sangrur; 6 booked, 1 arrested after video goes viral

The police in Punjab’s Sangrur district Sunday (February 19) arrested one of the six people booked for beating up a 37-year-old man over personal enmity. A video of the incident in the Jagatpura village at Sunam on February 15 has since gone viral on social media.

The police identified the victim as Sonu Kumar and the arrested accused as Kuldeep Singh. The other five accused, including a woman, were at large, said the police, identifying them as Mani Singh, Malkit Kaur, Lavi Singh, Amrik Singh and Gopal Singh, also from the same village.

The complainant Sonu fractured both legs in the attack and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, said the police. Sonu, in his complaint, told the police that he was travelling on his motorcycle along with his son Buta Singh, 18, to bring a geyser from his father Gurcharan Singh’s house. When they reached Bajigar Basti, Malkit Kaur, mother of Mani Singh, gathered people and told them they should teach Sonu a lesson. Sony said they attacked him using iron rods.

In the video, Sonu was seen repeatedly saying sorry and crying for help but the accused kept on beating him up. Sonu told the police that his son brought other family members to the spot and they took him to a hospital.

The police registered the First Information Report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code sections (IPC) on attempt to murder, creating law and order issues, among others.

This video received criticism from the public, who questioned Punjab’s law and order situation.

When The Indian Express contacted Senior Superintendent of Police (Sangrur) Surinder Lamba, he said, “Raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused. The injured is under treatment as of now.”