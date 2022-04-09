Punjab, Sumedh Saini in consensus; new SIT to probe only two FIRs against ex-DGP

The Punjab government and former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini Friday reached a consensus that investigation in two FIRs registered against him by the Vigilance Bureau would be carried out by a Special Investigating Team (SIT) headed by Additional Director General of Police SS Srivastava.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court declined Saini’s plea for the issuance of seven-day prior notice in case he was required in any other case henceforth.

Hearing the matter, a bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan also made it clear that that Saini would join investigation in all the FIRs in which he was protected, “irrespective of the phraseology used for protection”.

The bench added that the issue of exemption from personal appearance, considering Saini’s “Z” category security cover, could always be made before the trial court. “It would be for the courtc concerned to deal with the prayer in accordance with law at an appropriate stage,” the bench ordered.

As Saini’s petition came up for hearing, his counsel prayed that investigation in FIR No. 11 dated September 17, 2020 for cheating, forgery and other offences under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the IPC and the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and FIR No. 13, dated August 2, 2021, registered under the provisions of the Act and the IPC both registered by the Vigilance Bureau, should be transferred to the SIT.

In the order passed Friday, Justice Jhingan observed that there was consensus between the petitioner and the state that the investigation in the two FIRs would be undertaken by SIT headed by Srivastava. Investigating agency would not proceed till April 26 to enable the petitioner to avail the remedies under Section 438 CrPC (anticipatory bail) if so desired. In case he was nominated in FIR number 124, dated September 3, 2021, registered at Balongi police station in Mohali, the investigation at that stage would be handed over to the SIT, and seven-day prior notice would be given to him in case he would be required in this FIR.