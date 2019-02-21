Punjab: SAD-BJP seek resolution against Imran Khan, Congress tells PM Modi to be like Indira Gandhi

SAD-BJP MLAs Wednesday entered into a confrontation with the treasury benches as they demanded to move a resolution condemning Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech on Tuesday even as the Congress benches demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should “cut Pakistan into two pieces” as was done by former PM Indira Gandhi.

The SAD-BJP MLAs later shouted slogans in the well of the House and walked out in protest at not being allowed to table the resolution.

SAD MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa said that Imran Khan has threatened India in his speech and that instead of showing any sympathy for the Pulwama terror attack he has made a childish statement and asked for proof. “Jasih-e-Mohammad has already admitted that it has carried out that attack and their leaders are based in Pakistan. We want to move a resolution condemning the Pakistan PM’s statement,” he said.

Speaker Rana K P Singh said that the SAD-BJP request to table the resolution was under his consideration and he will soon give a ruling on it. Congress MLAs reacted by saying that a resolution condemning Pakistan for the Pulwama attack had already been passed. Dhindsa retorted that the present resolution pertained to Imran’s speech and not the terror attack and the Congress should say clearly that they were against the resolution.

Jail and Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi broken Pakistan into two in the 1971 war. “Congress is against Pakistan, we are against Imran Khan. We should go to the PM and say that be like Indira Gandhi and cut Pakistan into two. Let’s go there together. Leave aside the resolution, let’s go there together. In fact, let’s go and stand together at the border at Dera Baba Nanak,” he told the SAD-BJP MLAs.

Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also made a sharp attack on the Akalis. He said the Akalis should know that there is a procedure to be followed in the House and they cannot stand up every day with a new resolution. “Parkash Singh Badal tore up the Constitution of India. What right do they have to talk about the country? Today, they will teach anything to us in the Congress? They brought terrorism to this country aided by Pakistan. 50,000 youth of Punjab were killed because of them. Who are they to talk about defending us,” he said.

Randhawa once again intervened and said that it was sad to see those Akalis protest who used to attend the ‘bhog’ of terrorists and used to stand with separatists and protested outside police stations. He showed photographs of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval escorting Jaish chief Masood Azhar in Kandahar. “Look at this photo. Give an answer to my question. I want to send this photo to you Speaker sahib to allow this photo to be laid on table of the House,” he said.

In the melee, Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema sought to raise the issue of farmers who were waiting for payments for the sugarcane crop. He said that the SAD-BJP members were anti-farmer and did not allow the issue of farmers to be raised in the Assembly. “Resolution against Pakistan has already been passed, they are just raising this issue for publicity,” he said.

Cheema slammed the government for being indifferent on taking a call on the pending payments of sugarcane growers in the state. He informed the House that huge payments of sugarcane growers were pending against private sugar mill owners for years now, which, he said was a cause of grave concern. Cheema lamented that the harried farmers had been left with option but to take to the roads and sit on dharnas.