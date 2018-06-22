SAD, BJP demand judicial probe into sand mafia activities in Punjab

The joint delegation, which was led by SAD MP and Secretary General Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and BJP state president Shwait Malik, said there was “open patronage being extended to the mafia by the Congress party”. (Representational) The joint delegation, which was led by SAD MP and Secretary General Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and BJP state president Shwait Malik, said there was “open patronage being extended to the mafia by the Congress party”. (Representational)

A joint SAD-BJP delegation on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, urging him to direct the state government to “hold a judicial inquiry into the murderous assault on forest officials by the sand mafia in Mohali as well as into illegal activities of this mafia in Punjab as it had engulfed the state in lawlessness”.

The joint delegation, which was led by SAD MP and Secretary General Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and BJP state president Shwait Malik, said there was “open patronage being extended to the mafia by the Congress party”.

It also urged the Governor to “direct the Congress government to ensure the safety of life and property of all employees who were working sincerely to check illegal activities besides taking prompt action to bring those indulging in such wonton heinous acts to book immediately”.

The delegation said the state was “descending into jungle raj with honest government officials who wanted to do their duty and check illegal mining becoming the subject of murderous assaults”.

Meanwhile, condemning the attack on AAP MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa, BJP called it a telling comment on the law and order situation in Punjab.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said that the daylight attacks had exposed Congress government’s patronage to the sand mafia.

“The attack on AAP MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa and his security personnel has raised serious questions on government’s failure to protect even the lawmakers from the terror posed by the mafia which is enjoying a free run as the state was providing cover to it,” said Chugh.

He added: “The mafia in Punjab has become so powerful that it was challenging the might of Police and the political authority of the government indicating that it wields more power than the state. This turn of events is very dangerous for the state.”

Chugh asked why the mining policy studied and recommended by Navjot Sidhu after his visit to Hyderabad was not yet implemented.

