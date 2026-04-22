Punjab sacrilege protest: After 560 days atop 400-ft BSNL tower, farmer to descend on Friday

A more than 18-month-long protest demanding a stricter law against sacrilege incidents in Punjab will end on Friday, April 24, when Gurjeet Singh Khalsa, a 43-year-old farmer from Kheri Nagaiyan village, descends from a 400-foot-high BSNL tower in Patiala district. The day will mark the 560th day of his protest.

Khalsa’s supporters, under the banner of Dharam Yudhh Morcha, will also call off their dharna at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Chowk. While Khalsa had climbed the tower on October 12, 2024, the Dharam Yudh Morcha has been staging a protest since February 24 this year.

Following the passage of the sacrilege Bill during a special Assembly session on April 13, the governor’s assent on April 17, and its notification on April 20, the administration had stepped up efforts to bring Khalsa down safely.